A Guide to Strong Relationship Boundaries

A Guide to Strong Relationship Boundaries



When we fail to set boundaries and hold people accountable, we feel used and mistreated. This is why we sometimes attack who they are, which is far more hurtful than addressing the behaviour or a choice. – Brené Brown

Some powerful words from Brené Brown and how true that when we fail to address boundaries in relationships, it seeps out in other ways. Ways you wouldn’t choose and can struggle to come back from.

Boundaries help relationships become stronger, help us get our needs met and build self-esteem. A lack of boundaries has the opposite effect and impacts who were are and what we can become.

It’s fair to say I learnt about boundaries late in life, I had no idea what my boundaries were or that my boundaries stopped me from finding happiness in relationships both intimate and otherwise. My boundaries were affected by residual difficulties from the past.

Often we have unmet needs from the past. As humans, we all have basic needs. We want to feel safe, secure and loved. When those needs are not met, we experience distress. This distress is carried forward in life when not dealt with or reconciled. We then look to others to meet our needs, we get into the wrong relationships or tolerate poor relationships. We want others to fill the gap left by our past. We don’t honour ourselves and, our boundaries end up being too low or too high.

Too high we have a barrier, a fortress no one can penetrate. We wear a mask and, we have a veneer that doesn’t reveal our true self. We don’t allow ourselves to be vulnerable.

Too low and we have no limits, we please others, put their needs ahead of ours. All to get us the attention, love and desire we so crave that was missing from our past.

To soothe the distress from the past as well as looking to others to fix this, we may turn to other outlets to numb the pain; alcohol, drugs, shopping, sex, all can help us to escape the reality of our own feelings.

So how do we fix this, for ourselves? How can we set healthy boundaries?

  • Start with you, we teach others how to treat us
  • Say what you mean and think, in a kind and respectful way
  • Stop saying yes when you mean no
  • Ask for what you need
  • Get vulnerable, show who you really are, let go of the mask
  • Let others in and be honest about how you are feeling
  • List the people you need to set boundaries with the most and a few steps you will take to do this
  • List the boundaries you need most for yourself, self-care starts with you respecting who you are and meeting your own needs

I know it sounds simple, but it’s hard to establish boundaries. Remember they aren’t always fixed and rigid but, they should if set correctly, enrich your life and make you feel happier. Beautiful relationships can flourish with healthy boundaries in place.

Please share this with someone you think needs to hear this. If you need help get in touch, at inflori we deal with all kinds of life dilemmas, with a wealth of experience and support available for you. Follow on Instagram or Facebook for tips and inspiration. We wish you the best of luck finding happiness and love, life is to short not to shine brightly.

    Sara Liddle Relationship Coach at Inflori

    Sara Liddle, Professional Certified Coach at Inflori

    Relationship Coach & Emotional Wellbeing Coach

    I am a certified professional coach, specialising in coaching clients around intimate relationships. I work with individuals and couples, supporting them to create healthy and happy relationships where people can flourish separately and together.

    I know how hard it can be to connect with others, speak up for yourself and get your needs met. This results in, disconnection, numbness, self-esteem falling to an all-time low and feeling trapped with no way out.

    I work with clients to reduce anxiety, overwhelm and sadness. To create a calm, happy life, where they can meet their own needs by understanding their feelings, thoughts and actions. I know what it feels like to be lost, lonely and disconnected in a relationship. I struggled for too long and suffered in silence. Now I know it doesn't have to be this way, I want to help others find their voice so they don't miss out on 10 years of their life before it's too late. Nothing changes until we change it. I didn't know a different way and now I do, it's my mission to support others.

    My methods help clients to understand their energy and emotions. To let go of the past and explore what a great life looks like, filled with options and choice. I support clients to get the relationships they deserve, free from struggle. Sometimes this will be working with them on their current relationship and how to get back to love and joy. At other times this may be in separating and creating a new life apart in a harmonious way.

    I am a Professional Core Energy Coach qualified with the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching (iPEC) and an Energy Leadership Index Master Practitioner (ELI-MP). I co-host a podcast with Dr Anna Stratis called Geordie Lass and Doc Sass which is all about relationships. I have a free relationship health check and, a mini relationship reset course launching in January 2021.

    Sara Liddle, CPC, ELI-MP

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

