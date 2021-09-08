A Discussion with William Kivit About Remaining Focused, Maintaining a Good Attitude, and Pursuing Your Passion as a Career

Born on November 30, 1994, in Chicago, Illinois, William Kivit is an entrepreneur and professional automotive technician. William grew up in Park Ridge, Illinois. At a very early age, he became enamored with automobiles, trains, and other mechanical vehicles, and put together a very large collection of such items—a collection which he still displays and maintains. William attended grade school at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic School. There, he was active in numerous extracurricular activities, predominantly scouting, sports, and fundraising.

During grade school, William Kivit played on the school basketball team and Park District team. The St. Paul of the Cross basketball team was very competitive in its conference, and the school team was a conference champion several times while William was a part of it. He also joined a traveling basketball team called Rising Stars. Rising Stars competed in tournaments throughout Illinois and Wisconsin. Additionally, William played on a traveling football team called The Falcons.

Upon completing grade school, William Kivit attended Maine South High School in Park Ridge, Illinois. While there, he played on the school basketball and football teams. During his freshman year, the football team won the state championship. As the years passed, William focused on his studies, all the while planning on pursuing his passions, which were in the field of automotive restoration and repair. During this time, William was hired as an apprentice by a local automotive repair shop. This experience greatly assisted him in furthering his skills.

After graduating from high school, William enrolled in Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, where he majored in Automotive Technology. Once he had earned his diploma, William Kivit relocated to Wisconsin to start his own business, as well as to advance his career. He understood how difficult it is to successfully create a new business and elected instead to establish his business slowly but steadily, on a part time basis. While doing so, he was hired as a General Motors Service Technician at Kudrick Chevrolet and Buick in Mauston, Wisconsin.

When he has spare time, William Kivit takes pleasure in the simplicity and peacefulness of the rural lifestyle, which allows him to enjoy nature and the great outdoors. During the warmer months, he can often be found boating on the Wisconsin River. During the colder months, William enjoys snowmobiling and spending time restoring classic and collector cars and trucks.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I enjoy working in the automotive and truck industry as a General Motors Service Technician and operating my own business because the industry is constantly evolving. I have witnessed from the time that I was very young how the automotive and truck markets have continued to change and improve. When you look at vehicles from the 1930’s, 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s, they had no computers to control the engine. The gauges to monitor the vehicle systems were analog. Safety restraints such as seatbelts were not mandatory and were, in fact, frowned upon by some people, implying that many vehicles were unsafe. It was not until the early 1970’s that insurance companies began to mandate such items be included in vehicle assembly, thereby ensuring that vehicles be safer. The immediate result was larger crash resistant bumpers and shoulder harness seat belts. As the industry continued to evolve, crumple zones were engineered to minimize personal injury from accidents as much as possible. Other innovations, of course, related to fuel economy. It was not uncommon for a full-size car to average ten miles to the gallon in 1968. Today’s full-size cars can easily make 25 miles per gallon. Other improvements include GPS systems, which eliminate the need for drivers to use maps, atlases, or even a compass. As we are now in the infancy of the electric vehicle era, the science and engineering continues to improve. When Tesla’s Model S was introduced, it received a perfect rating. Here again, technology will drive the market. As early electric vehicles could only travel 200 miles in distance and, hence, be used only in urban settings, battery life continues to improve along with range, making an electric-powered vehicle more practical for long distance trips.

How do you motivate others?

My personality is such that when I set my mind on something, I tend to focus on it until—whatever it is—it is completed. I am not sure if this is motivational in nature, or just simply a personality trait. I do know that oftentimes, regardless of the task, this mindset seems to motivate or rub off on others. Usually, the tasks I’m referring to are labor-intensive; for example, replacing a vehicle’s transmission. If the location being used to execute such a task does not have a vehicle lift, it makes the process much more difficult. Even with a lift and proper equipment, the task is very labor-intensive. Remaining focused, following the proper procedures, and maintaining a good attitude results in a job well done. I think the people around me see how I operate and it provides them with positive motivation to complete their own tasks.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

A personal role model for me was my former boss at the business I worked for during college. We developed a close relationship and he guided me in many aspects of my profession. He recently celebrated his ten year anniversary in business and is regarded quite highly in the community of Park Ridge, Illinois. He is a role model to me because he started his own business, just like I’m doing. He started small, learning the ins and outs of his profession, and only then expanding, which is the business model I’m following, as well. During the time I spent working for him, he taught me the importance of doing every job correctly the first time, thus ensuring customers aren’t dissatisfied. His business has done very well over the years, even though it is located in an inconvenient place with poor visibility from the road. His workmanship has made him successful despite his location.

How do you maintain a solid work/life balance?

Maintaining a solid work/life balance is challenging. A person needs down time to relax and not become burned out, regardless of their profession. My workday generally begins around 7:30 AM. The dealership that I work for is ten minutes from my home, which makes my commute easy and relaxing. Typically, the workday is filled with various dealer and customer-related repairs, diagnostics, and maintenance assignments. There are, of course, slower days, which allows for course work to be completed on the latest changes in new automotive models and technology. After the workday ends, typically around 4:00 PM, I will often take my boat out for a ride to unwind for an hour and enjoy nature, if the weather permits. During the winter, I enjoy snowmobile riding and experiencing nature in that way. Weekends are more flexible, allowing me to attend various shows and meets, as well as allowing me to work in my own shop. Time management is mostly up to me, and I try to set realistic schedules in order to not overwhelm myself physically or mentally.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

For anyone starting out on the path to becoming a Service Technician, I think they need to take a hard and honest look at the industry and its current trends and try to imagine what might take place within the next ten years, and how they see themselves dealing with such circumstances. Becoming a Service Technician requires advanced learning and certifications in various disciplines such as suspension, brakes, electronics, etc. To be successful, a high level of proficiency is necessary, as well as being manufacturer certified. This accreditation is universally recognized by dealerships and businesses. Additionally, there is a significant monetary cost related to the requisite education, plus purchasing your own equipment and tools. The investment in tools is substantial, and although it diminishes over time, is ongoing. Understanding where the industry is heading in the near and long term is critical to personal success. Put another way, you may enjoy servicing and working on diesel trucks, but will you also enjoy servicing and working on electric vehicles?

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

Outside of work, many people identify me with the Chevrolet Silverado that I recently restored. As I attend various local and national meets and shows, the truck is recognized. Although I enjoy that recognition, I would also like to be known as a hardworking person who pursues his passion. Recently, I purchased a home which is in the process of being renovated. Much of the work will be completed by my dad and me. It is that work ethic, be it channeled to restore automobiles or renovate houses, that drives me as a person. The sweat equity of what a person creates is not only repaid in saved labor costs, but it is also very rewarding because you complete a job yourself with your own hands, ideas, and talent.

What trends in your industry excite you?

Currently, I am very inspired by the new and exciting products being introduced in the custom truck market. The bar for excellence keeps getting higher and higher. New innovations for older trucks include modifying the trucks of yesteryear to include all of today’s modern conveniences. Examples include digital and LED technology, GPS screens, sophisticated sound systems, lighting, air conditioning, heated and cooled seats, as well as other advancements. Trucks are also being modified to be compatible with modern day suspension components such as coil over shocks, rack and pinion steering, and the latest braking systems. This translates into an older truck from the 1950’s or 60’s driving as well as a new truck manufactured today. For the hobbyist looking to customize their own truck, the options are endless. In addition, the ability to do this work for others has created the opportunity for businesses like my own to find a niche in the marketplace.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

The proudest day in my professional life was the day when I was hired as a General Motors Service Technician. Starting out in the profession at 14 years old and learning various tasks at local shops, then attending Triton College and graduating as a Service Technician, and finally being hired by the owner of a Chevrolet and Buick dealership was something I had strived to achieve since I was in high school. Being associated with a well-known and respected brand has given me a tremendous amount of self-satisfaction and pride. I worked very hard to get to this point. I followed my passion. Knowing that I earned the position is important to me.