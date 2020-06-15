A Discussion With Jan Jens On How To Remain Resilient In The Face Of Adversity

Grew his business the Jatina Group into a multi-million dollar business before he had a single employee

Hey Jan,

Firstly thanks so much to agreeing to the interview with us. We are fascinated by your story and how you built such a successful business so quickly.

It is so fascinating to know what drives a successful entrepreneur. I mean what was it inside of you that led you to leave a comfortable life and job only to throw yourself into the deep end, taking on all that risk in something completely new? Can you explain that?

To be honest I saw it as a experience, My father said to me Jan, go for it if you think this is the right step, I give you one chance to come back into the family business if you fail so I had the chance to return into the family business so I said to myself hi you 22 years old just fucking try it you got this. If other can make it I definitely will! So Yea I sold everything I had and went for it 😀 was scary at first but lucky it worked out. My father learned me a lot about business without him I wont be here today. He was one of the greatest business man to learn from.

You began working with your families construction company, what sort of building are they involved in and how long did you work there before venturing out on your own?

I’ve worked there for about 3.5 Years, My fathers company builds supermarkets all over the north of Germany and we are big in remodeling existing malls and supermarkets in Germany. One of the leading companies out there. Unfortunately my Dad passed away almost 1 year ago 1 October 2019 and gave about 2 years prior to that the business to my brother and sister and they still run it to this day.

I understand that you migrated from Germany, how old were you at the time?

I was 22 years old.

I have been looking at all the wonderful properties you that your company Jatina Group, manage in Miami and they are



spectacular. What is the first thing you look for when choosing a property for your business.

I put myself in the position as a Guest, if I like it and would stay there myself I know it will rent well and work out. There is not one project so far that if attached my name to it that didn’t worked out.

Given the prestige of the properties you deal with, I can only imagine the type of clientele you have at Jatina. Are you able to tell us of any famous people that have rented from you or is that confidential? J

We dealt with pretty much everyone you can think of, view the Forbes article, to name a few; Justin Bieber is one of our best clients, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Queen Latifah, Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee, Karim Benzema, Cardi B, Kyle Jenner, Paul Pogba, Lebron James and many more…

What is your usual marketing strategy for Jatina? Is it more word of mouth or do you implement big marketing strategies in order to target wealthy clients.

Its Word of mouth, referrals, and good online work

Right now your business focuses on short term leases on

prestige properties in and around Miami, do you have any plans to expand Jatina Group to other parts of the USA and even internationally?

No I wanna stay local in Miami to ensure the quality of my services and houses.

Is there any advice you can give any of our readers who would love to become a self employed entrepreneur; what are the key things he or she should be aware of that would be relevant in any business?

Whatever, whenever and never give up, i’ve worked a time for 18-20 hours a day but it will be worth it. What ive created is almost a self running machine by now, took lots of work but now I started to earn the fruits…

Finally where can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me on Instagram @Jan.Jens or my company @Jatinagroup