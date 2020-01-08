A Discussion with Elfatih Ibrahim on Being Versatile and Open To Breaking Out Of Your Routine

Elfatih Ibrahim attended the University of Khartoum where he graduated with an Honour Degree of Bachelor of Pharmacy, Second Class. Division II, in 1985. In 1985, Elfatih became a registered pharmacist by the Sudan Medical Council and then in 1992, he became a Registered Pharmacist by the New York State Education Department Board of Pharmacy.

After working as a pharmacist for nearly two decades, Elfatih Ibrahim has decided that he wanted to become an entrepreneur and a business owner. In 2006, Elfatih started his own pharmacy organization, Maxwell Pharmacy Inc., in New York, NY, where he has worked there for over 13 years .

Outside of his work, Elfatih Ibrahim finds passion in philanthropy, environmental work, and maintaining a healthy personal life.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

After working in a job for twenty years, there wasn’t much to show for so it appeared to

me that if I kept doing the same thing for another twenty years, I will pretty much end up

with the result. It was with that realization that I knew that I wanted to leave a lasting

impact on the pharmacy industry and to do that, I had to create my own company.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

What I love the most is that I know that the work I am doing is directly helping others.

Being able to help people live a happier and healthier life is something that makes me

love the industry I am in.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

My typical day is very fluid. I am not one to be able to keep a rigid schedule every day,

so I tend to vary between scheduled days and freeform days where I tackle projects as

they come along. I believe that the key to my success is that no matter the

circumstances, I always continue working knowing that a breakthrough can come at any

time. Persistence is a key personality trait within the industry.

What keeps you motivated?

I am motivated by seeing the end results of long-term projects. By setting up daily, weekly, and monthly goals, and see myself checking them off to do list I am always motivated to continue to work hard at my job. Most importantly however, I know that my work is helping improve the lives of others and that is motivation aplenty.

How do you motivate others?

I motivate others through ensuring that they feel appreciated for the work they do. By edifying and complimenting them, I am able to help them see just how well they have done and how bright their future is in the industry. I prefer to look at the positives and bolster those rather than focus and harp on the missteps people make.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I get my inspiration from the vision I have for what success looks like in the pharmacy industry and then building on it. Internally, I get my inspiration from my needs, wants, and desires for success. Externally, I get inspiration from the books I read and listening to the audio recordings of successful people who I wish to emulate.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I believe that the trait that I possess that makes me a successful leader is that I treat everyone with fairness and respect. I work hard to earn the respect of my colleagues and then I help them to succeed and share in each other’s successes.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

My suggestion for someone who wants to enter the pharmacy industry is that you should always work hard and be a reliable worker. However, it is important to always have the big picture in mind about where you want to go with your career and always work towards that goal.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

The hardest obstacle that I have overcome in my career is my own fear. Fear of failure and fear of the unknown are always present when you are leading a business, but I have had to learn to move past these fears as by if I let them overcome me, there is nothing I can do.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

Treat others the way that you would like to be treated. I have found that by doing this it is always easier to lead and provide positive feedback to my employees.