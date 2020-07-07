A Discussion with Dr. Navana Kundu on Emotional Mastery and Wellness

Tell us about yourself, where you are born, what you do.

I am International Author and Coach of Emotional Mastery. I hold a Ph.D. in Effects of Meditation on Human Mind and Happiness. I am also a consultant and practitioner in 20 different therapy and coaching modalities. From working in a major multinational company, I am now an entrepreneur. I can be called a globe trotter as I lived in many different countries from India, Spain, Italy, Hong Kong and Dubai.

What gives you energy?

I look at boosting my energy holistically – in physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual level. A healthy, organic diet and right nutrition is essential to maintain great energy in the physical level. I have made a habit of positive emotions and positive thinking. We can conserve our energy just by identifying triggers and letting go of what is not essential. Also, taking time daily to connect to my inner power through meditation sustains my peak energy all day without stimulants.

What’s your secret life hack?

Mastering my emotions. How successful you are in life depends on how emotionally fit you are. Emotions can make you crumble but can also inspire you to take the best decisions in life. Most people are so obsessed with mind training. Mind without emotions is mechanical. The secret to success lies in getting out of head and into your heart. If you want to upgrade the quality of your life, you must know how to leverage your emotions to direct your energy into specific direction.

What is your greatest challenges experience and how did you overcome it?

The greatest challenge I faced was overcoming fear of failure. Fear doesn’t come alone, it comes with all its other companions like self-doubt, insecurity, judgement and so on. What if I invest all this time, energy, money and still fail? What will people say? I learnt to ground myself in the present now and replace fear with power emotion like faith. You can access the simple steps how to turn your fear into personal power in my book Emotional Mastery.

Name a book that changed your life.

2 Books: Daniel Goleman’s Emotional Intelligence and John Bradshaw’s Homecoming. Their work inspired me to research more on the topics of mental health and emotional fitness and finally compile my years of research and learnings in my book Emotional Mastery: Tool Kit For Success.

Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

Absolutely not. I am very energy sensitive and actually feel the radiation from my phone. The radiation is very harmful for a deep rest. So, I switch off my phone while sleeping.

How do you deal with email?

It is easy to get bogged down and get distracted by emails. So, I limit the number of times I check my emails- normally 3 times a day. This allows me stay productive and focused on the priorities.

You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

I meditate. A moment of pause – it eases tension, clears the mind, boosts energy, increases productivity and ultimately gives you a fresh start

When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

I remember the time beginning as an entrepreneur, expanding my business in a short span of time from Europe to Middle East to India, the incredible amount of work stress I was taking upon myself got me totally burned out. One main reason was I did not know how to manage my emotions effectively. Emotions like anger, depression, overwhelm spiral out of control even before you know it. In my book Emotional Mastery, I have given simple steps how you can beat burnout rapidly by eliminating stress emotions and cultivating power emotions.

When was the last time you felt you failed and how did you overcome it?

We often hear failure is the best teacher. My failed first marriage was exhausting, abusive, and painful. I lost sense of myself. But as I healed through the pain, I got a deep spiritual understanding that there is a positive intention behind every negative event. It is the meaning we give to ‘Failure’. I did not sugar coat my pain with positive words. I allowed myself to mourn, to cry. After all death of my marriage was death of all my fantasies of the future. The process is not comfortable but necessary. Then I turned inwards for reflection, connecting to my core self. It opened new doors of self-discovery and self-love that I had not known before.

Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

“When You MASTER Your Emotions, You Can MANIFEST Anything. It Is Basic Science” – from my book Emotional Mastery: Toolkit for Success

How can you be followed?

You can follow me here:

https://www.instagram.com/drnavanakundu