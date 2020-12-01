A Discussion with Diji Shujahi Author of New Book ‘Leveling UP” On Remaining Positive During a Pandemic

A proud mother of 2 beautiful teenage girls, I am the managing partner of a successful international Events and Media company. I am based in the Philippines while managing companies in India and Dubai.

Brought up in Abu Dhabi – UAE, with exposure to a multi-cultural and colorful life, I had the fortune of growing up in a talented family who encouraged me to stand on stage and find my voice. Having a loving mother, a father with a passion for producing movies and theatrical plays, and a brother who loves music and choreographed many plays and festivals.

With a vast experience in public relations, marketing, media, public speaking, and hosting, I have been in the media scene for the past 18 years: Emceeing and hosting TV shows, Festivals, Cultural and government events. I am the host of Women of Arabia and the producer of the My Ride Expo Manila and the YxO Manila TV show.

Leveling UP during a Pandemic is my debut book as an author, I enjoy reading, journaling, yoga, nature, long walks, and cooking.

Why did you decide to write your book?

I always thought I could handle any situation that life threw at me. I had faced a lot of adversities and navigated well through most of them. However, this pandemic, being stuck alone in a country where I didn’t know many people and with not much support, showed me that I was not as strong as I thought myself to be. It was time I let go of the façade of being strong and asked for help.

The book is my journey through depression and getting out of it by taking control of my life with the help of practical advises from friends and family during the lockdown. I needed help and initially I searched online and many books to give me practical advises on how to navigate out of my situation. I couldn’t find a simple practical approach and hence decided to write the steps that I took to improve my life. I share this with the hope that it will help others in their journey as well.

What keeps you motivated?

My daughters are my biggest motivation. Everything I do in this life is to provide a better future for my girls and I want them to know that they can be whatever they want to be in this life; that their lives are in their hands and no matter what the adversities are, they will be able to come out successful. Being a mother made me fight for my dreams with more valor than I thought was possible.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My dad has always been a role model for me. He left his home country at a young age to look for better opportunities. Not just for him, but for his family as well. He had started from scratch, worked hard, had multiple jobs to ensure we were well provided for.

My dad had always showed me how hard work pays off but at the same time he was there for every school function, every achievement of ours and took pride in every small victory his children had. I strive to be what my dad was to us growing up; ensuring our childhood was filled with so much love and appreciation.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I am fortunate to be able to do what I love, most of the times it does not feel like work. I enjoy spending time with family and friends. This helps me relax and at the same time I believe in having a daily routine. I always ensure I get 1-2 hours in the morning just for me to meditate, workout, read and journal. This is my me-time which helps me be more productive and be there for my family.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I believe in choosing the right person for the right job who can help me lead and find solutions to problems.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

I have had my fair share of obstacles in life and it is hard to pick just one. But I believe that is the beauty of life. There will never be a time when you won’t have obstacles, you need to ensure you follow through them. Find solutions and move forward.

When I found myself in a loveless and abusive marriage, I thought I couldn’t get out of it; but I did.

As a single mom, I thought I would not be able to provide for my girls and be there for them; but thankfully I am being able to do just that. Every time things didn’t go as planned at work, I thought I wouldn’t be able to pull through, but in the end, it all worked out.

You should overcome the so-called obstacles and find your way around them. Always.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

It is okay to fail; but not give up. Keep trying and you will eventually find a solution.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I do my best to be a kind person, this world is cruel, and it is getting harder and harder to care for others, give them time and energy, support and listen.

I do my best to help where I can, I shy away from social media induced charities and try to help more on a personal level. I do my best to be there for my family, business partners and employees.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

We are an international company with branches in 3 countries and events spanning 2 continents. We aspire to have our productions and concepts in various broadcasting corporations and countries across the world.

We strive to provide infotainment across all fields and create more solutions that provide both social and cultural impact.

We hope to be the positive side of social media and events. To be successful and profitable to sustain our partnerships, employees and a good life for our families.

On a personal level, I hope I will be able to write more and host more shows, hopefully with crowds and one on one interactions after we beat this Pandemic.

How can you be reached?

www.dijishujahi.com

https://www.facebook.com/DijiShujahiPage

https://www.instagram.com/dijishujahi/