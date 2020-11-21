A Discussion with Deborah Brock on Encouraging Proactivity in Health

Deborah Brock is the founder and CEO of Nua Fertility, a fertility supplement for women. The bespoke formula is a concentration of essential nutrients to support healthy conception and helps couples prepare for pregnancy. Deborah was inspired to create Nua Fertility after her own experiences with fertility health and her discovery of the role a healthy gut microbiome plays in pregnancy. An Irish company, Nua Fertility now exports worldwide.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

Nua Fertility was inspired by my own personal experience of infertility. I started Nua Fertility because I know first-hand the challenges of trying for a baby. My own journey with my husband, to become parents, was like an increasingly number of women and men, far from straightforward. We realised we needed to be proactive in our fertility health. We focused on our nutrition, lifestyle, fitness, emotional and overall, well being. This combined with the help of science (and some amazing doctors), culminated in the arrival of our beautiful daughter.

My experience gave me an insight into the reality of fertility problems that many of us face. My search for solutions grounded in science led to the importance of nutrition for fertility and the amazing world of the microbiome and microbes and how they are a key determinant of our fertility health.

What keeps you motivated?

My driving force in life is helping and supporting others. In my previous career within the nonprofit and education sector, I was fortunate to receive daily opportunities to do this. I worked with amazing team members as we supported people out of poverty through evidence-based education programmes.

Who has been your role model and why?

Both of my parents – sorry, I can’t pick just one!

My Dad worked two jobs in construction to support our family and he instilled in myself and my four siblings a very strong work ethic. I rely on this aspect of my upbringing so much today. He is also the most optimistic person I know.

My Mum taught me that I can be and do anything I wanted. She encouraged me in so many ways and taught me to always challenge things.

There is no doubt that my parents’ guidance and love made me the woman I am today.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I am lucky that I have a job that I absolutely love. That’s really helpful when you’re running a startup and working every hour of the day!

I work with an amazing team and we’re all focused on one mission – promoting fertility health.

My family and friends are also really important to me. Making time for them is key to my self-care rituals.

This year has disrupted so many of the routines we relied on and it’s been essential to hold on to the ones that we can. Even though I’m restricted to 5kms in Ireland’s latest lockdown, I’m loving my morning walks with my puppy. I’m blessed to live in the garden county of Wicklow in Ireland, which means beautiful beaches and scenery on my doorstep.

What traits do you possess that make you a successful leader?

I have empathy. Years of working with people who were going through incredible struggles has shown me how to recognise people’s feelings and perspectives.

I also place a high value on integrity. I am honest and I’m clear on what my core values are. My values drive me, my decisions and they frame how I work with people.

What has been the hardest obstacle you have overcome?

Without a doubt, becoming a Mum. Our journey to parenthood wasn’t easy. Our own fertility journey has been long and bumpy, and if I’m honest it’s not over yet.

Infertility grips you. Over months and years, excitement turns into disappointment. Receiving test after test with a blank space showing a negative result can leave couples feeling exhausted, frustrated and lonely.

Thankfully, with an amazing team supporting us, my husband and I turned to scientific research and took control of our own fertility health. Today we have our beautiful daughter, Ella.

What is the one piece of advice you have never forgotten?

Know your ABCs – Always Be Curious!

Outside of work what defines you as a person?

In the past I have defined myself by who I have been at the various stages of my life, e.g. girlfriend, wife, Mum, daughter, sister, friend, researcher, educator, fertility health specialist.

Now, I define myself by my actions and how I treat others.

I don’t give up. No matter how much life has thrown at me I will keep fighting. Acting with compassion and kindness are important to me, I love with all my heart. I support people, encourage them and instill hope and confidence.

Finally, I treat my mistakes as opportunities to grow.

Where do you see you and your company in five years?

I see Nua Fertility at the forefront of new scientific developments in the Gut-Fertility axis. I believe we will be the strong voice advocating for fertility, not infertility.

We are passionate about the importance of education and ensuring that people are informed about their own fertility health.

I see my strong, curious and beautiful daughter entering secondary school and knowing all about her reproductive health in a positive way.