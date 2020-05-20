A Discussion with Bradley DiNunzio About Positive Lifestyle Habits and Leaving a Lasting Legacy

Brad DiNunzio grew up in the small town of Pinole, California and job opportunities were limited for him. But Brad stumbled into a job ad that basically said we will train you and no experience was necessary. It said basically come up and find out what we are all about. What made him stay with Kirby was that it was an established American company that has in independent structure so that he could work for himself. When he went from driving for UPS to direct selling for Kirby, he realized that he had the ability to be paid his worth, so what made him stay was the ability to move into a level and work as in independent owner of a business for himself with income that increased and the opportunity to be independent was a better option than working for somebody.

After two months of selling for Kirby, he went into a hiring and recruiting manager position and then developed a program within the company that he ended up being able to teach his recruiting methods and strategies around the world on a global scale while continuing to work as an independent consultant for 25 years.

After working for Kirby for 25 years, Brad decided to branch out to offer his skillset to other direct selling companies. He is now working with Rainbow Home Cleaning Systems as an independent distributor and is a franchise owner for them. The Rainbow Home Cleaning System is one machine that is vacuum, a wet/dry vacuum, shampooer, a hard floor cleaner, as well as a certified air purification system.

In the last few years, what lifestyle, habit or behavior change has had the biggest positive impact on your life?

Walking and listening to motivational talks in the morning has had a positive impact on me. I get up and have a routine of walking for 20 to 35 minutes every morning and listening to forward thinking motivation has tremendously changed my path and my ability to accomplish and visualize different levels of management that I was looking to take. It has been able to give me a direct path to whatever promotion that I have wanted. I listen to several thought leaders, including Les Brown, Tony Robbins, and a variety of speakers that do motivating clips on YouTube, including Jim Cary and Denzel Washington.

When you feel unfocused, what do you do?

I pull out my visualization board. I remind myself what I am motivated to do. A lot of times it is based on what my dream is. It is either business or family driven. When I feel I lack focus, I look forward to things I have planned out already, a concern, a trip to Australia to visit my daughter, staying at a six-star hotel like the Four Seasons somewhere. As soon as I get down, I focus on dreams and goals that put me in that place that keeps me going.

What advice would you give a person starting out in business)? What advice should they ignore?

Put yourself on a permanent program of self-improvement. Start with 20 minutes each day of something that directly develops you as an individual. That means something that has to do with time management, being a better healthy eater, being a better visual goal writer, putting together visualization boards. Be selfish and spend 20 minutes daily on yourself in the morning because there is where most clarity comes from.

The advice to ignore or avoid: Do not share your goals with people who are not goal oriented themselves. The quickest way to diminish your motivation is to share information or your goals with people who don’t have goals themselves because it immediately changes your mind to think you might be doing something that’s no realistic. Be very careful and don’t share your goals with people who don’t have that same belief that things are possible.

What is one lifestyle trend that excites you?

For me, a lifestyle trend I see in the future is having three separate residences for myself, Hawaii, Australia, and Florida, so that as I get towards retirement that I have a place to spend four months in three locations that have cars and vehicles. Basically, I can fly with no carry-on or no checked baggage and be able to live in three different destinations. A lifestyle trend of being able to live in three different time zones around the world in retirement is what really pushes me and what I see a lot of my friends doing. They actually buy hotel suites that they live in. I have a friend that lives in New Zealand in a hotel and a couple of them live in a Ritz Carlton where you have access to some of the best places in the world. The lifestyle trend I would like to achieve is having the ability to have three different places to live in three different areas where everything is in place for you, so you just get off the plane and go to your house.

Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

It would be my first distributor, the first person that I worked for, which we refer to as a distributor. He was the one who made me believe in myself that I too could accomplish anything I want. He provided me with a framework and a groundwork that gave me the ability to do that. He gave me enough trust to develop myself. He provided a path and the motivation, plus the job that allowed me to develop.

The biggest compliment he ever gave me was that it took him 15 years to find a guy like me. We clicked because I trusted him to guide me. If he said, “do this”, I would do it. When he first got me into motivation, he gave me a cassette tape series. It had 12 tapes in it and a workbook in it from Anthony Robbins. By the middle of the next month, I was on the 11th chapter and I was bringing him all the homework, like I thought he had wanted me to. He had never seen anyone so motivated to do the actual work. He was able to capture something in me that he had not seen before and be able to feed that spirit. Through his encouragement, I was motivated to continually grow.

What’s one of the biggest life lessons you’ve learned in business or life in general?

Any situation that you find yourself in, take a step back and getting a bigger look at it. When bad things happen, it is for a reason. When you are in situations unexpectedly, the biggest thing is you have to sit back and look at the bigger picture and know that probably it worked out for the best. I think the ability to look behind the problem and to be able to ask, where is the lesson in this? Why did this happen for me to be able to go forward?

Just recently I was transitioning to opening the franchise with Rainbow and there was a process to accomplish that. Then the pandemic hit when I had the business. Luckily, I was already mentally prepared for what I wanted to do, so when it was time to pull the trigger, I understood this happened the way it did, and it ended up being the best thing. The ability to be clear in a situation and not overthinking helps me to not make decisions based on mood or an emotional tie to a situation that is happening.

What do you think it is that makes you/someone successful?

Having goals makes me successful. Goals are the fuel in the furnace of achievement. Because of my first distributor, I’ve always had things I am working towards. I wrote down 50 things when I was 25 that I wanted, and I had never done that before, and 37 out of 50 came true 10 years later. What motivates is having goals so that you really wake up and realize what you are working for. It could be a trip. It could be a birthday party. It could be a comedy show. It could be getting a car, anything like that.

How do you stay motivated?

I stay motivated by controlling my thinking. I always have a purpose to get out of bed. I trained myself years ago. I do not sleep in late. I get the most out of the morning. I spent time with myself. I work on time organization. My time is very valuable to me. I do not waste it. With that, you can stay clean as a person and keep your house clean and business clean.

I also stay motivated by having projects that I know make a difference, supporting my spouse, supporting my daughter, preparing and writing a journal for her that she gets later on in life, and making videos for her, things that later on make a difference. As you lose people as you get older, you realize how much you can affect people if you prepare along the way.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

The legacy I want to leave behind is that I made a difference. When I wrote my first book on recruiting, The Complete Guide to Kirby Recruiting, it was dedicated to “all those in life who strive to make a difference.” I like to think that when it is all said and done, that somebody would say, hey, he really helped me at a crucial time and that I made a difference in people’s lives in a positive way. I have trained and developed and probably given jobs to over 17,000 people in 70 countries. I like to think I have helped someone along the way and made a difference.