A Discussion With Alessio Mattarese On Remaining Resilient as an Entrepreneur

Hi guys thanks to you for this great opportunity.

Alessio before the interview we talked a little with you and we were really incredulous about your story and how your career paths have led you to what you are today.

Do you want to tell and introduce yourself to our readers?

Certainly first of all for those who do not know me my name is Alessio Mattarese I am 29 years old and I am from Naples.

At the moment I deal with the management of social profiles for large companies and for international personalities, I also deal with online security recovery of hacked social profiles.

Before all this in life I really did something completely different.

When I was 16 I started working in the web world by creating and writing small articles on my first blog on blogspot.

At 18 I became passionate about the world of online poker, quickly becoming a professional poker player sponsored by an Italian poker room.

Due to some coincidences in 2016 I approach the world of instagram and from there I decide that in a short time to invest a lot on that social network.

In 2018 my first partner linked to social marketing was born, I already boasted hundreds of annual contacts both as management and as simple consultancy.

In 2019 instead I approach the world of online safety in particular to the safety and recovery of social profiles, every day I have dozens of requests for help but unfortunately I cannot help everyone but I try to always keep update people by letting them understand how to avoid being subjected to phishing attacks.

You also told us that you wrote a book in January 2020 that brought you a lot of satisfaction, do you have any other books planned?

yes a lot of satisfactions, I decided to write a book on the social tiktok to try to help all the newbies who wanted to enter and learn tiktok, I do not deny that at the beginning I was a bit skeptical but today I think I have made a really good guide.

At the moment, due to a strong curiosity that has arisen in recent years regarding crypto, I have decided to write a basic book for all those who would like to understand a little more about the world of cryptocurrencies.

