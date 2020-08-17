A Conversation with Mirella Mordoki About Developing Strong Lifestyle Habits and Always Learning

Mirella Mordoki is married to Alberto Mordoki and together they have been involved in drywall and construction businesses for many years. She is currently the Controller of their construction business.

When Mirella first met Alberto, she was working as an assistant in a real estate office. In the year 2000, Alberto asked her to begin helping in the office when an assistant could not come in that day. She started coming in and it turned out that she stayed and continued to help. At the time she did not know anything about the business, but she had studied accounting in her own country, Mexico, and she knew some programs on the computer, so it was easy for her to learn. She took a QuickBooks and a construction administration course. She is a great organizer and began handling the accounting, payroll, and financial aspects of the company.

She enjoyed helping Alberto in the business and it gave her the flexibility to raise her kids during those important early years. Together Mirella and Alberto had five children. When the children were young, they converted one of the office rooms into a playroom and Mirella was able to take care of the kids and help Alberto.

In the last few years, what lifestyle, habit, or behavior change has had the biggest positive impact on your life?

It was a big adjustment when my youngest son graduated from high school. It took a full month for me to adjust to the change. I was used to doing so many things with my kids and being at their sports activities. However, this change allowed me to start taking better care of myself. I started exercising more and eating healthier as well. I had spent so many years taking care of my kids and had forgotten to take care of myself, both physically and mentally. Now that my kids are adults, I can focus more time and energy on my marriage and spending time with Alberto. I can also enjoy more time with friends for a quick lunch or a quick coffee.

When you feel unfocused, what do you do?

When I feel unfocused, I usually either take a short walk or call my mom. My mom and I can talk for hours and she always knows how to make me laugh. Whenever I speak to my mom, she always distracts me and it makes me feel better.

What advice would you give a smart and ambitious recent college graduate? What advice should they ignore?

My advice would be to go to college and get an undergraduate degree and a Master’s degree. I went to college in my country and I continue to learn new things every day. A good education gives you a strong foundation in life and will help in business as well. I advised my kids to go to college. Some of them are still working on completing their education. Three of them are working on their Master’s degrees right now. I would tell them to ignore any negative advice.

What is one lifestyle trend that excites you?

I love eating healthy. It is the best starting point. You can exercise, but if you do not eat healthy, you may not be helping yourself. I love trying out new healthy recipes. I go to the gym and take yoga and Zumba classes. I love Zumba. I really enjoy taking my dog on walks too.

Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

My father and my husband have been the biggest influences in my life.

I grew up in a small pueblo in Mexico. My father used to tell us to study hard and go to school. My parents worked very hard in order to send my siblings and me to private school. He pushed us to get an education, he would always say, “go to school or you will be a nobody.” His voice alone was enough to keep us in line when we were children. I had a very humble but happy childhood. My father encouraged me to always stand up for myself. He had the biggest and kindest heart, which inspired me to always treat people with love and kindness.

My husband, Alberto is a man that never gives up. I admire his strength to be able to wake up everyday at 6AM to go to work. Even though he had a knee replacement earlier this year and just turned 60 years old, he has the same energy and passion he did back when I met him. He is a strong and honest man. He is an exceptional example for our kids. He has instilled in them the same work ethic he has. They love and admire their dad so much. Alberto has helped me create our greatest project, our kids.

What’s one of the biggest life lessons you’ve learned?

I have trusted many people and it has been hard when they have betrayed me. My biggest lesson in life has been to still persevere after being let down and to trust again. Trusting people is a challenge for me.

What do you think it is that makes you/someone successful?

I feel successful in life because I have raised five excellent kids. They come home for the holidays and they are present in our lives. I love having them over for dinner and cooking for them. Whenever were all together we have the greatest times. Their joy and success defines my success as a mother.

On the business side, persistence has always helped us to do well. We don’t give up and we don’t stop working. When I go through a difficulty, I quickly bounce back and keep going and move forward. My resilience has allowed me to become successful in our business.

How do you stay motivated?

I see my husband and my kids and what we have done together in so many years, and I know that as a mom and as a wife that my attitude matters. If I feel bad, everybody feels bad. If I fall, they will be affected as well. I want to stay positive and motivated because I know what an impact it makes on my family. As a mother, I need to be strong for my kids. They look up to me for guidance and I would never want to let them down. I want to be strong and motivated for them. I always maintain a positive attitude, which motivates me to push forward.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

The legacy I hope to leave behind is that of a good mom, a good wife, and a strong woman.