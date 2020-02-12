A Conversation with Aaron Eichler On How Passion Breeds Excellence

Aaron Eichler grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He received his BA in managerial economics from University of Chicago and went on to start his career at Minnesota Real Estate Group in 2005.

Aaron worked as an International Sales Specialist for nearly 5 years. He was responsible for creating strategies for selling to clients from all around the world. He was very successful in this role, but Aaron was looking for more challenges as his career continued to grow. He then found himself as a Sales and Marketing Consultant at Brookes Consulting Management. His primary role was market segmentation and market penetration for companies in Minneapolis.

Aaron has over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, analytics, administration, and advisory, relationship and investment management. He was the recipient of the 2012 award for best sales strategist nationally based on revenue growth resulting from advising clients with optimal solutions

Aaron enjoys sports, including baseball and football. He is a huge Minnesota Timberwolves fan. He spends the majority of his free time with his two daughters, who enjoy swimming, snowboarding, and basketball.

1. What is a current trend that excites you?

A trend that I like that’s caught on recently is the #GirlDad trend. As a father of two daughters, I love the empowerment that the trend gives to girls. It’s been a pleasure to see my daughters growing up and discovering what amazing things they can do when they put their minds to it, whether it be academically or creatively. My daughters are very artistic. We have a dedicated art area in our house, and they do art every day. It’s been a blessing to watch their skills improve every day.

2. Who has been a role model to you, and why?

I’m always trying to role model myself after my mother and my father because they are both interesting and hardworking people, yet also very different. My mom is great at sales, marketing, and talking with people, and my dad is very analytical and great at solving problems. If you merge those two concepts together, you come up with a pretty good business strategically. This is why I’ve tried to impart that. I’ve used those backgrounds to advise clients and businesses.

3. What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

My grandfather once wrote a piece of advice for me on a birthday card. He said, “Just remember that nothing of value will come easy to you in life.” That has always stuck with me.

4. What’s one piece of advice you would give to someone wanting to get into sales?

When you’re selling, never make the goal about money. You’re trying to help the client solve a problem they have that will help better their business or themselves. So, you need to look at the sale from their perspective and match what you’re offering with their needs. Also, make sure you learn this early on: never make a promise on something that you cannot deliver on.

5. What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

It’s essential to stay motivated and passionate about helping others. Sure, in sales, you want to try hard to find new customers, but what you must remember is that an old customer is just as important as a new one. We need to be just as passionate about helping both.

6. Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

My family. We have a large family in the area, and we spend a lot of time entertaining and taking care of grandparents and cousins. I love my children, and I enjoy bringing them to all of their activities and taking them sledding and ice skating. My family defines my life outside of work.

7. What advice would you give your younger self?

I would tell a young Aaron Eichler to make sure that he works hard and stays motivated. I’d tell him to focus on solving clients’ problems because he’ll always have someone to work for.

8. What is the best $100 you recently spent? What and why?

I recently purchased an Apple watch. I bought it because our family has a history of heart problems and other heart-related issues, and I’d heard a story about a business colleague of mine who bought an Apple watch for his father. When he put it on, it kept saying he had irregular heartbeats. He’d thought it was broken, but in actuality, he had a bad heartbeat. He ended up going to the doctor just to be sure, and within half an hour, he was in surgery. So, the Apple watch saved his life.

9. What is your favorite quote?

“Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration.” – Thomas Edison