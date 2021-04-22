A Complete Guide to 7 Chakras or “The Energy Centers”

The concept of seven chakras is one of the most important concepts in Yoga. It is linked to the philosophy of yoga and all yoga practices revolve around this philosophy. To better understand yoga, it is important to understand what 7 chakras are and what is their impact, and influence. Below is a complete guide about the 7 chakras.

What are 7 Chakras?

The Chakras are also known as the Energy centers of the body. According to yogic philosophy, there are a total of seven chakras in the human body. Every chakra is located in a different part of the human body aligned to the spine. Not only their locations are different, but each of them is influenced in a different way. Here are the names of these seven chakras, their influence, and important details.

Muladhara Chakra “The Root Chakra”:

The Muladhara Chakra which is also known as the root chakras is located in the base of the spine from below. This is the chakra of stability and self-sufficiency. It is very important to keep this chakra in balance because an imbalance in this chakra would lead to emotional and mental instability and stress. Tree Posture and Mountain Posture are two of the main postures to control this chakra in your body.

Svadhishthana Chakra “The Sacral Chakra”:

The Svadhishthana Chakra which is also known as the “Sacral Chakra”, is the chakra located above the root chakra and below the Manipura chakra. The exact location of this chakra is slightly below the navel. This chakra represents the water and orange color. It is related to all the basic needs of the human body including sexual desires, and self-worth. The lack of balance in this chakra can also lead to catastrophic mental and physical level failures. To influence this chakra, cow pose and triangle pose are used.

Manipura Chakra “The Solar Plexus Chakra”:

The Manipura chakra, which is also known as the solar plexus chakra, is located slightly above the navel in the human body and closer to the spine. It represents fire and yellow color. This is the chakra of strong human emotions such as ego, anger, and aggression. If this chakra is not kept in balance, it can produce catastrophic results for that person. To influence this chakra, a person must practice the forward bend and cobra poses.

Anahata Chakra “The Heart Chakra”:

The Anahata Chakra, which is also known as the heart chakra or the chakra of the heart. It is located near the heart but is positioned on the spine. This is the chakra or energy center that represents green color and air. This chakra is related to all the emotions of love and compassion and companionship. To bring a balance in this chakra, one must practice half-bridge pose and fish pose during the yoga practice.

Vishuddha Chakra “The Throat Chakra”:

The Vishuddha Chakra, which is also known as the throat chakra, is located near the throat in the spine region. This is the chakra that is related to space and blue color. This chakra is considered to influence a person’s ability to communicate with other people. It is very important to keep this chakra in balance if you want to have better communication. To influence this chakra, a yoga practitioner must practice certain poses such as shoulder stand and plough pose.

Ajna Chakra “The Third Eye Chakra”:

The Ajna chakra, which is also known as the third eye chakra, is located between the two human eyes. This is the chakra that controls what we see and perceive. It represents the indigo color but has no element. This chakra must be balanced to avoid physical and mental consequences such as headaches and other problems. To balance this chakra, it is advised to practice the headstand pose during the yoga practice.

Sahastrara Chakra “The Crown Chakra”:

The Sahastrara Chakra, which is also known as the crown chakra, is a chakra located in the brain region of every human person. It has violet or white color and it does not impact any element. As you already know that it controls your brain activity, it can cause serious mental and physical health damages if it is imbalanced. That is why it should be balanced. To balance this chakra a person must practice headstand yoga poses.

Conclusion:

In the article above, we learned about what are the 7 chakras or energy centers of the human body? What each chakra represents or radiates and how to influence each of these chakras. To influence these chakras a person must know how to practice yoga properly. You learn about yoga practices from the Arhanta Yoga Ashram. Teachers here will not only provide information about the theory of these chakras and how each one is influenced properly.