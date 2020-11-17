Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A clever mindfulness practice to do when tasks are piling up (and so is overwhelm)

It’s easy to become overwhelmed by daily tasks, especially when we keep putting them off, and therefore, they keep piling up.  However, there are mindfulness tools we can use to keep us present and productive. One of my favorite strategies is to notice when I’m feeling overwhelmed by ‘tasks’ and to ask myself a simple, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s easy to become overwhelmed by daily tasks, especially when we keep putting them off, and therefore, they keep piling up. 

However, there are mindfulness tools we can use to keep us present and productive. One of my favorite strategies is to notice when I’m feeling overwhelmed by ‘tasks’ and to ask myself a simple, yet clarifying and activating question:

What is something I’ve been putting off, that if I did it would likely take no more than 20-minutes to complete? 

Pro Tip: this could be something small that is completed entirely in 20-minutes or it could be a ‘version 1.0’ of a bigger project/task (this is called ‘chunking down’ in NLP and is a practice in emotional intelligence). 

Recently, this question was asked of me and fifteen others in a mastermind I’m involved with. The interesting thing was that every single one of us had something to share. 

People responded with things such as:

Outline my article pitch 

Clean my desk off

Format my blogpost

Respond to a particular email 

Pay a parking ticket online 

Open a business credit card

Call my mechanic to schedule an oil change

After we all shared, the facilitator said, “great, I’m setting a timer for 20-minutes and we’re all completing this now.” 

Every single one of us completed our task and many shared how relieved they felt that it was done. The beautiful thing about relief is that it opens the doorway for more creativity, insight, and courage to flow. Therefore, posing this question and then taking action is more than just getting ‘that thing’ done…it’s about your capacity and ability to be present. 

So now for a challenge!  Answer that question yourself, then set a timer for 20-minutes and complete it. If you dare to take this experiment on, comment below, and let me know what you completed. 

Amber Campion, Yoga Therapist, Integrative Life + Leadership Coach, Poet.

Amber Campion is a Certified Yoga Therapist, Integrative Leadership Coach, and founder of the Dynamic Release Method + The Fulfillment Formula. She is a top workshop leader in mind/body transformation, teaching in four continents, working with people to bring their full selves to the world. Amber created a neuroscience-backed ‘magic mindset meditation’ that will align you with your truth in just 10-minutes a day. Grab it HERE: http://www.ambercampion.com/magicmindsetgift

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

Slow Down To Do More: “How Everything Is Interrelated When It Comes To Our Energy” with Ashley Graber and Sarah Deane, the Founder of EffectUX and the Creator of EMQ.

by Ashley Graber M.A., LMFT
Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock
Work Smarter//

7 Steps to Breaking the ‘Perfectionism, Procrastination, Paralysis’ Cycle

by Meagan Drillinger
Shutterstock
Wisdom//

3 Tiny Things You Can Do to Produce Big Results in Your Work

by Melissa Chu

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.