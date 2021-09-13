A Better Question than “Why?”

Image by Sophie Janotta from Pixabay.com

When I was growing up, I asked a lot of questions. I can still hear the exasperation in my parents’ voices as they answered each one.

My youth was a long time ago. I cannot remember all the questions I asked. I can recall quite a few. You may have asked some of these or maybe your children have asked you.

Why do I have to do it? Why do I have to be the one? Why do I have to go to school? Why do I have to study? Why do I have to read? Why do I have to learn this? Why do I have to make my bed? Why do I have to clean up my room? Why do I have to mow the lawn?

My parents can attest, the list of questions went on and on. Luckily for me, I outgrew those questions! Many children today are working their way through those same types of questions. Together, we can hope that they will.

You and I know adults that still ask those questions! At work, why do I have to drive? Why do I have to lead? Why do I have to complete the report? Why do I have to empty the trash? Why do I have to attend the meeting? Why do I have to order supplies? Why do I have to work overtime? Why? Why? Why?

Individuals that continually ask why they have to do something are destined to be average at best. Most people don’t realize that unsuccessful and successful people do not differ substantially in their abilities. They vary in their desires to reach their potential.

There is nothing more effective when it comes to reaching potential than commitment to personal growth.

People unwilling to grow, unwilling to do more, will never reach their potential. You cannot reach your potential without choosing to grow. You can choose to grow or fight it. When you constantly are asking why you have to do something, why you have to do anything, you are fighting against your growth and potential.

If you look around, you will see the majority of people are fighting their growth and potential. Asking “why” is common. While this is sad, it’s also encouraging! It’s encouraging because with just a small minor change in your thinking, you can jump to the front of the crowd and move much closer to your potential!

It’s time to change your questioning. It’s time to move away from “Why?” and start asking “Why not?”

Why not do it? Why not help around the house? Why not be the one? Why not go to school? Why not study? Why not read another book? Why not learn all you can? Why not be organized? Why not get up early and achieve more? Why not go to bed early and get plenty of rest?

In the workplace, why not lead the way? Why not pitch in where you can? Why not do a little extra? Why not stand out in the crowd? Why not think of others? Why not improve your skills? Why not work some overtime? Why not help another department? Why not give someone else credit?

It’s important to remember that growth is a choice, a decision that can truly make a difference in one’s life.

Individuals that truly excel in life, regardless of their industry or background, think in terms of improvement. Instead of thinking “Why me?” they think “Why not me?”

The only way to improve the quality of your life is to improve yourself. While we all wish other people would improve, the only one we can control is ourselves. Here’s the best part: When you improve, everything around you will improve.

A high tide raises all ships. When you improve as a leader, your organization will improve. When you improve as a parent, your children will improve. When you become kinder, others will be kinder to you. When you improve as a role model, others will improve.

Whatever area you would like to improve in your life, you will be amazed at how simple it is to improve. We tend to make things harder than they need to be. The key is not to fight against your potential. Be open to growth.

The reason why it is so easy to jump to the front of the crowd and move closer to your potential is to realize how many people never read another book after completing school. Ask the people you know what they are reading or studying. You’ll find few are acting on a growth plan. Most people are wishing things get better. Don’t let this be you!

Even fewer people take courses or attend seminars. The best thing about having a growth plan to reach your potential is you can (and should!) start today. Napoleon Hill said, “It’s not what you are going to do, but it’s what you are doing now that counts.” Everyone who got where he is started where he was. Get started today!

Remember, there is greatness within you. You must choose greatness. It won’t develop on its own. I believe in you!

“What’s easy to do, is also easy not to do.”

Take Action Today!

Published by Bryan M. Balch, Results Coach

Helping Individuals and Businesses Achieve Desired Results

