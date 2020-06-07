Contributor Log In/Sign Up
9 Mental Models To Survive in Life

Here are 9 mental models or mindset to survive in any areas in our life: #1 Be optimistic. Optimists have a higher chance to be lucky. #2 Dare to try something new. Just try first. #3 Dare to say “NO”. Because it’s okay. #4 Growth mindset. “How can I do better?” — “What’s next” #5 Get our hands […]

Here are 9 mental models or mindset to survive in any areas in our life:

#1 Be optimistic. Optimists have a higher chance to be lucky.

#2 Dare to try something new. Just try first.

#3 Dare to say “NO”. Because it’s okay.

#4 Growth mindset. “How can I do better?” — “What’s next

#5 Get our hands dirty. Before asking someone else to do it.

#6 Grit. Don’t give up easily!

#7 Be brave to ask. Ask (strategically) and you shall receive

#8 Be adaptable. Because things change super fast.

#9 Be a problem solver. Acknowledge it + think how to solve it.

Originally posted in Daily Learnings Medium.

Andrew Prasatya, Head of Content Marketing at iPrice Group

Head of Content Marketing at iPrice Group

