9 Bad Habits That Can Damage Office Workers’ Health

Back pain is a very common problem because static posture increases stress in the back, shoulders, arms, and legs. That’s why it’s important to avoid certain sitting mistakes and follow experts’ recommendations. We know how harmful bad sitting habits can be and want to share with you some poor posture positions that we likely do every day while working at a desk.

1. You don’t keep your computer monitor at eye level.

Your eyes should be in line with a point on the screen about 2-3 inches (5-7 cm) below the top of your monitor. If it’s positioned this way, you won’t tilt your head. The thing is, we have a better visual field looking to the horizon than we do peering above it. When you set the screen in the correct and comfortable position, you will be able to see more. Plus, your neck and back won’t suffer.

2. You don’t pull your shoulders back or keep your back flat against the chair.

Experts recommend that your back be aligned with the back of the office chair. You need to avoid leaning forward. This is especially important when you feel tired after sitting for long periods of time. Show more…

