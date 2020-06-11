8 Ways To End Your Pandemic Love Affair With Your Devices

Steps you can take to mitigate your love affair with your electronic devices and invest in real human relationships. Getty

The famous Johnny Cash song, “I Walk the Line,” refers to refraining from love affairs. By necessity, millions of remote working Americans have become wedded to their wireless technology, unable to walk the line when it comes to their devices. Yes, technology has saved us during COVID-19, but we still need to free ourselves up with healthy work/life balance.

Flextime, 24-hour Wal-Marts and the wireless electronic leashes have vaporized the line that once kept your job from engulfing the sacred hours of Shabbat, Sunday and the family dinnertime. And now we can add changes due to the pandemic.

Some workers are so tied to their electronic “choker collars” that they’re oblivious to the negative effects of the wireless disruptions that dictate their lives. Experts say that Americans are becoming more socially isolated because of a pandemic love affair, and a one-third drop in the number of people the average person could call a friend has been reported. Statistics reveal that cell phone use while driving (even when the phone is not hand held) has the equivalent effect of three alcoholic drinks. The mental images drivers have during conversations interfere with their attention to safety and response speed, causing them to have more accidents and to make more mistakes such as missing exits.

One study found that 26% of work is done outside of normal working hours, and technology has created an “always-on” mentality for work with 40% of people using their computers after 10 p.m. Spike—a one-of-a-kind platform that combines emails, chats, calls, team collaboration and tasks all in one place—surveyed 1,000 users of email and other workplace tools in an effort to gather insights on just how email has evolved over the years. The study found that communicating with colleagues needs to change for the better in 2020. Over one-quarter of respondents said threads and chains get out of hand every day with nearly 30% dealing with the problem more than once a week.

Have You Crossed The Line

There was a time when “Blackberries” were something you consumed, not something that consumed you. And when you had a “Bluetooth,” you went to the dentist. The phrase “24/7,” household slang of the 21st century, has replaced the “9 to 5” dinosaur adage of the 1990s. These trends indicate how technology has slithered its way into every hour of our day. Now with virtual work from home has become the new normal, wireless intrusions are calling the shots, which can put you in a foot race that leaves you hurried, harried and burnt out.

As the workday continues to invade your private space, you face the challenge of keeping a close watch on your personal life, moving at a reasonable pace and staying connected to others in a compassionate, human way. How well are you walking the line between electronic intrusion and personal time? Take the test to find out.

Quiz: Are You A Techno-Gizmo Schmo?

Has one or more of your wireless devices become an electronic leash that keeps you tied 24/7? Or do you put them away after a long day to enjoy other pleasures in your life? Grade yourself by answering yes or no to the following questions:

Do you have one or more wireless devices with you most of the time to stay connected to work? When you’re away from your desk, is it hard for you to stop using them for work purposes? Do you feel antsy in situations when you cannot use them? Have you ever slept with (or close to) one or more of them so you won’t miss something from work? Do you usually interrupt conversations with loved ones and/or friends to respond to them when it’s work-related? Do you usually continue using your devices after co-workers have called it quits? Is checking them for work purposes one of the last things you do before bedtime? Is checking them for work purposes one of the first things you do when you wake up? Do you use expressions like “snail mail” and “24/7” to refer to work matters? Do you prefer to spend more time with your wireless devices than socializing or hanging out with friends and family? Would it be easy for you to remove them from your life after hours, yet still be work efficient? Is it easy for you to ignore them after the workday ends? Have they ever created problems in your personal relationships? Is it easy for you to leave them behind when you go for a walk? Would it be a snap for you to go a whole workday without using one? Generally, do you put them out of sight, out of mind after work hours? As a rule, do you turn them off during a workday when you’re on a break or interacting with loved ones? Does it bother you when other people use them in close proximity in public? Do you believe multi-tasking with wireless devices creates problems? Would you prefer face-to-face interactions with colleagues and clients over electronic communication if it weren’t for the pandemic?

SCORING: Start with 60 points. Subtract 2 points for eachyes answer to questions 1-10. Add 2 points for each no answer to questions 1-10. Subtract 2 points for each no answer to questions 11-20. Add 2 points for each yes answer to questions 11-20.

YOUR REPORT CARD:

Scores Grade Interpretation

Below 60= F Poor. You’re a line breaker. Ask

yourself if your leash is eclipsing

important aspects of your life,

causing you to miss out on

important moments.

60-69= D Below average. You’re more of a line

breaker than a line backer.

70-79= C Average. You’re half way in between

a line breaker and a line backer.

80-89= B Good. You’re more of a line backer

than a line breaker.

90-100= A Excellent. You’re a line backer.

You’re doing a great job of holding

the line between work intrusion and

personal life.

Tips To Spit Shine Your Electronic Habits

Are you a click away from allowing your electronics to run your life? Think of them as a romantic partner. Yes, it’s great having them around to be able to work remotely, but it’s great to have a break once in a while, too. If you didn’t pass the test, here are some tips that can help you raise your score: