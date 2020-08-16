8 TIPS TO BOOST Confidence at Work

Confident people tend to be more successful at work, are happier, and are not afraid to go for a promotion or face new challenges.



Would it not be helpful if you were able to boost your confidence in your skills and workplace abilities?



Try these tips to increase your confidence at work:

C ut out negative self-talk. A positive mentality will help you learn more easily and ultimately help boost your confidence. When you find yourself speaking negatively or criticizing yourself, immediately switch it to something positive, instead . For example, instead of criticizing your lack of knowledge about something, tell yourself: It’s great that I can learn what I need quickly and easily so that tasks like these become a cinch to do!

Practice makes perfect. When you practice at a certain task, you will get better at it in time as you are able to correct any mistakes that you make. Each time you complete a task, ask yourself whether there is anything you could do differently to improve the process the next time you do it. Work on your strengths. A proven way to boost confidence in the workplace is by focusing your attention on excelling at the skills you are already good at. Doing something excellently, rather than just adequately, can do wonders for your confidence! Ask questions. Don’t be afraid to ask questions if there is something you don’t know or understand. After all, the knowledge you seek could be the information you need to finish your task quickly and accurately. Focus on your past successes. An easy way to boost your confidence is to think about past projects that you’ve completed successfully. Did you complete a task within the deadline? Perhaps received praise from your boss? Focus on the positives rather than the negatives. Act confidently. If you’re approaching a new task, or perhaps an entirely new job, then chances are you won’t know exactly what needs to be done. In these situations, it’s completely normal to feel under-confident. However, if you act confidently and put on a positive frame of mind, you may surprise yourself. Not only will you gain the trust of your work colleagues, but your own self-confidence will increase too, with the knowledge that you are capable at your job with valuable skills to offer.