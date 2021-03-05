Contributor Log In/Sign Up
8 Tips From Neuroscientists on How to Become Perfectly Happy

Happiness is a feeling that everyone craves. Finding happiness in every little thing in every opportunity will make our lives more meaningful.

Who doesn’t want to live happily? I don’t think so, because from young children to adults, they want to have a happy life.

But remember, happiness is unconditional . Happiness can appear suddenly and just disappear. It depends on what you have in mind at that time.

It’s not that you can’t generate feelings of happiness. There are many things you can do so that feelings of happiness can arise and last a long time in yourself and your mind.

After all, living happily is actually relatively easy. The thing that makes it difficult is that you have built a fort first, so that happiness is difficult to come.

How to live happily in the present?

In this new normal period, we really have to adapt a lot to new habits so that it makes some of us feel worried about the challenges that will be faced. Self love or loving yourself is one of the keys to keep going happily.

To help you be happy, here are 8 tips from neuroscientists on how to become perfectly happy that you deserve to try starting from now on.

Learn to say “Thank you.”

What happens: When we thank a person, or even fate, for something, we focus ourselves on the positive aspects of life. Pleasant memories trigger serotonin production in the anterior cingulate cortex. This technique is often used for treating depression.

Solve problems one at a time.

What happens: Our brain never stops searching for solutions to every problem that worries us. This takes a lot of energy, so whenever the brain gets tired and the problem remains unresolved we feel anxiety and irritation. On the other hand, for every successful decision, our brain rewards itself with a dose of neurotransmitters that calm the limbic system and help us once again see the world in a better light. Therefore, it really is useful to try to deal with one problem at a time. Continue Reading……

    Danial Berk

