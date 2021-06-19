8 healthy habits to get into this summer

We all deserve to have an amazing time this summer. Part of feeling good is maintaining healthy habits and developing new ones, so we can both look and feel our best. Good physical health is pivotal in improving the immune system, which can protect the body from coronavirus.

Drink more water

Keeping the body hydrated is crucial in improving the way it functions. Drinking lots of water can help muscles to work to their fullest potential and improve the appearance of the skin. Hydration is particularly important as temperatures increase, especially if you choose to exercise outdoors. To get into the habit of drinking more, carry a water bottle with you at all times – even if you are just nipping to the shop.

Always eat breakfast

There’s a reason that experts say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Eating in the morning allows you to stay fuller for longer, meaning it’s less tempting to eat a large or unhealthy meal at lunchtime. Breakfast also helps you to maintain high energy throughout the day. Try eating foods with lots of fibre or protein to keep you feeling fuller for longer.

Set a fitness goal

Setting a goal is a great way to stay on track and to maintain motivation to improve your health and fitness. Start by setting small, manageable goals and eventually build up to the bigger objectives. You’ll reach them in no time.

Limit screen time

Though being online may have kept us sane over the past year, it is important to switch off and head to the great outdoors. Studies have shown that spending time outside can lower stress levels and blood pressure levels, as well as boosting mood. Summer is the perfect opportunity to spend more time outside, and there is an abundance of fitness activities to try. Go on a hike or enjoy playing sports with friends to keep your body healthy and happy.

Take regular covid tests

Always wear sun cream

To protect yourself from serious sun burn, or more worryingly skin cancer, always wear sun cream when going outside this summer. Experts recommend wearing at least SPF 15 to protect the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, and wearing a hat and sunglasses is also advisable.

Go to bed earlier

Sleep is one of the most vital bodily functions and allows us to process the day and let our muscles recover from intense workouts. A good night’s sleep has been linked to improved mood and productivity, letting us enjoy summer to its fullest potential. It can also lower appetite, meaning that we are less tempted to overeat or snack throughout the day. Try and get to bed half an hour earlier for a boost in productivity.

Start meal prepping

Planning meals ahead of time is a great way to maintain healthy eating habits and helps us to stop reaching for sugary treats. Making your meals in advance not only saves you time throughout busy weekdays but can also save you money – since you waste less food. By setting your food menu in advance, it becomes harder to give into temptation. Try food prepping for a healthy you this summer.