8 Effective Ways to Stay Healthy While Staying at Home

The quest to stay healthy has always been a top priority for humanity. And in a time like this, when a pandemic rocks our world, we are again reminded, that health is an important factor in our existence.

As the virus continues to ravage more countries, people across the globe are advised to stay at home and away from regular activities which involve physical contact with other people. Many are now stuck at home – more than they have ever been in their lifetime – with no exact day of freedom insight.

Being at home comes with implications that pose several risks to your physical and mental status, and it is necessary that you adopt a lifestyle that promotes your health.The following tips will help you and your family remain healthy while you stay during this pandemic.

Regular Hygiene Routine

Personal hygiene is one of the most important ways to stay healthy, and the ongoing pandemic has proved just that. The tendency of an irregular hygiene routine increases as you stay at home and many people may forget their hygiene routine when they are not going out for school, work or play. Observe your hygiene routine regularly, the same way you would, if you had to go out.

Good sleep cycle

A good sleeping cycle contributes effectively to your physical and mental wellbeing in several ways. A regular sleep pattern helps the body fight diseases, and alsoreduces anxiety and depression. Too short or too long sleep can affect your health as you stay at home. You should therefore cultivate a good sleeping habit.

Moderate Exercise

Staying inactive for a long period can predispose you to several health consequences, including obesity and non-communicable cardiovascular disorders. Research also shows that exercises improve the immune system. Of course, you do not want to get free after COVID-19 subside, to manage a new disease. It is important that you develop a good routine for moderate exercises that can be done at home. There are online guides for exercises that can be done at home at little or no cost.

Eating Healthy

Good nutrition is effective in keeping you healthy and fit. It promotes physical health, maintains immunity and helps to boost brain function. Spending more time at home increases the tendency of dietary change and frequent eating, especially in children and young adults. In many countries, people are forced to consume more non-perishable and stored food due to the closure of malls and grocery stores, resulting from the need for social distancing. It is important that you maintain healthy nutrition while at home by including fruits and vegetables that are rich in Vitamins and minerals in your diet, drinking more water and less alcohol, eating cereals from whole grains, avoiding sweetened foods and processed meat and cutting down on your salt intake. The period at home should be an opportunity for you to learn healthier ways of cooking and eating.

Family bonding activities

Spending quality time with family reduces stress and improves emotional health. Consider your stay at home as an opportunity to bond more with your family. Engage your family in activities like indoor games and exercises, backyard camping, family movie nights, enjoying new dishes together and trying out new hobbies together. This is particularly effective in keeping the emotional health of children who are now away from their schools and playmates.

Managing time on social media

Social media has proven important to keep up with happenings around the globe in times like this. But just as it is good, it poses risks to your health. Apart from the tendency to take much of your time and deprive you of good sleep,social media contributes to unhappiness and mental health issues, especially if you cannot cope with bad news and oppression from people who seem to have their lives perfect and all figured out. As you continue to stay at home, carefully plan out the time you spend on social media to suit your preferences and health needs.

Staying connected with friends and colleagues

All over the world, people are now learning to make good use of electronic communication tools. There are unlimited resources on the internet that can help you remain connected with your loved ones, through chats and audio/video calls. Several tools are also available for conference audio and video calls for groups of 3 or more people. These tools allow you to communicate regularly with friends and colleagues, enabling the feeling of being together. That way, you can get to share your feelings and discuss issues on your mind with them.

Engaging in productive activities

Productive activities like reading books, watching entertaining/educative movies and documentaries, listening to music and playing games can help promote your mental wellbeing. Create time to engage yourself in these activities to see yourself stay mentally and emotionally stable throughout your stay at home.