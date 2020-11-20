79 Powerful Affirmations for Money That Will Help You Improve Your Financial Situation

What would your life be like if you could be rich?

Even if you were wealthy for a single day, it seems like everything would be different. You wouldn’t worry about paying your bills, having credit card debt, or enough money to buy groceries.

When you have financial independence, you have freedom.

Most individuals and families have severe financial stressors that keep them from living the best life possible. These issues can even lead to separation, divorce, and more monetary problems.

Here’s a dose of reality. The average family spends less than two minutes per day thinking about financial wellness.

How can you achieve monetary goals when spending less time on your finances than brushing your teeth?

How Do Powerful Affirmations for Money Work?

Are powerful affirmations for money a scam?

The answer to that question depends on your perspective. If you expect money to fall into your lap without working for it, this process might feel like a waste of time.

Most people don’t receive millions in an inheritance or receive the money in a trust fund once they reach a specific age. They put in the work and effort to build a career, start a family, and achieve their financial goals.

Repeating a powerful affirmation will not generate free cash.

This technique works because it changes your mindset. For many of today’s adults, they grew up in homes where the idea of gathering wealth was seen as “bad” in some way.

It creates a self-defeating money mindset that can make some people give up on the idea of achieving their financial goals.

Do you relate to these three problematic common money mindsets about wealth?

Having or Wanting Money Is Bad

Some people avoid wealth because they think that getting rich requires hurting others to be successful. Wanting money is sometimes seen as greed, triggering anxiety, fear, or disgust at the idea of reaching specific financial goals.

Your goal doesn’t need to be rich. If you are financially secure, you can do a lot to make this world a better place. Not only does it keep you out of a cycle that can take you in and out of poverty, but it also reduces the stress you feel each day.

Financial problems are one of the primary drivers of divorces today. If you can achieve more wealth independence, you can focus on the other areas of life you want to improve.

Money Is Hard to Find

After millions of people globally lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it felt to many that money was hard to find. Even with government supports, unemployment insurance, and stimulus cash available, many families find it challenging to make ends meet.

Here’s a hard truth: you are the author of life’s prophecies.

If you expect money to be hard to find, it becomes difficult to increase your overall wealth or reach those financial goals.

The human brain is wired to look for specific opportunities based on the instructions it receives. That’s why people can remember the same event in different ways, or why one person finds entrepreneurial success while someone else with similar talents and skills fails.

It would help if you changed the perspective, and the best affirmations for money can help you achieve that result.

Money Is Not Something I Deserve

The people who feel like they don’t deserve money often have high emotional intelligence levels. They see billions of people living on less per day than they earn in 15 minutes, and that observation creates discomfort.

How am I so deserving of wealth when others are barely living?

Instead of focusing on feelings of guilt or shame, take proactive actions with the money you earn. After creating a budget that allows for financial independence, start working with charitable groups and nonprofits to increase the standard of living for others.

When people feel like they don’t deserve money, it can lead them to a place where they give too much of it away.

The best powerful affirmations for money can help you let go of those negative emotions so that you can see how your financial goals can benefit everyone.

What Are the Most Powerful Affirmations for Money?

Once you are in a quiet, peaceful place where you can focus on each affirmation’s meaning, these examples can help you achieve the correct mindset to begin the journey of achieving your financial goals.

Affirmations achieve their maximum potential when you say them repetitively. Although any time is better than none when using this process, it helps to dedicate at least 5-10 minutes for the one you prefer.

You can say more than one affirmation in a session. If you create a pattern of 3-5 of your favorite ones, it can be a powerful experience!

Some of the Most Powerful Affirmations for Money

1. Being wealthy is a crucial part of my existence.

2. I can find ways around the financial detours that block me.

3. When abundance arrives, I freely accept its rewards.

4. It is okay for me to want more money.

5. My financial dreams are the guideposts of my life.

6. I am accepting of unexpected prosperity and financial wellness.

7. I can discover new income resources to support myself.

8. I will take whatever wealth comes to me.

9. I am putting away my negative thoughts about money.

10. My wealth can lead me to fantastic places.

11. I am using money to achieve my life’s goals.

12. I strive for money because I deserve it.

13. I will change my ideas about prosperity and wealth.

14. I am successful.

15. It is easy for me to find success.

16. I will achieve a prosperous life.

17. I can fill my life with abundant wealth and good health.

18. I am worthy of being wealthy.

19. I can achieve a fulfilling life.

20. I will budget my income to encourage wealth formation.

21. I am a money manager.

22. I will spend money on the things that I appreciate.

23. I am willing to give.

24. I am eager to receive.

25. My life is a magnet that attracts wealth.

26. I can attract prosperity today.

27. I can multiply my wealth to have more come back to me daily.

28. Everything I touch has value.

29. I deserve the money that comes to me.

30. I will take the actions needed to achieve my financial goals.

31. Unlimited financial resources surround me.

32. I release all of the negative energy I feel about money.

33. I will find more moneymaking opportunities today.

34. I can attract chances to build wealth.

35. I am using the money I make to improve my life.

36. I am using the money I make to improve the lives of others.

37. I can build a portfolio of wealth.

38. I am successful in handling large sums of money.

39. Cash creates a powerful impact in my life.

40. My money creates prosperity and peace.

41. I deserve prosperity.

42. I have the talents needed to make more money today.

43. Abundance surrounds me.

44. Money is my ticket to financial freedom.

45. I accept the cash that comes into my life.

46. My powerful mindset creates a higher income.

47. I earn money to give and receive.

48. I will let go of the fears that hold me back from abundance.

49. I accept that wealth isn’t harmful.

50. I can increase my net worth today.

51. My life radiates wealth.

52. My decisions encourage prosperity.

53. My actions create abundance.

54. I can make the best life for myself because of money.

55. I will forgive myself for my limiting beliefs about cash.

56. Money gives me everything I need.

57. Prosperity ensures the people I love can live with abundance.

58. Money is a tool I can use to build the life I want.

59. I focus on the opportunities I see to create wealth.

60. Every action I take creates more wealth.

61. My success will happen soon.

62. I have what I need to be financially successful.

63. I am walking the correct financial path.

64. I will let financial independence and spirituality work together.

65. I am comfortable when I’m financially independent.

66. I am the author of financial freedom.

67. I will let my love and money become friends.

68. I welcome new opportunities to earn money in my life.

69. I will chase the dreams that lead to financial independence.

70. I own my financial destiny.

71. I can create new moneymaking avenues to navigate.

72. I will create monetary abundance.

73. I can embrace more wealth today.

74. My creativity can lead to more moneymaking opportunities.

75. I am wealthy.

76. I am rich.

77. I am financially free and happy.

78. I can be financially responsible.

79. I am not a bad person for wanting more wealth.

Is It Time to Experience Financial Freedom?

Financial independence won’t happen magically. It develops over time as you stay committed to your monetary goals.

The affirmations listed here can help you achieve a healthier mindset when thinking about money. Instead of seeing your finances as a limiting factor, it can become the key that unlocks your full future potential!

After you correct your mindset, the next step on the journey toward financial freedom becomes possible.

Every affirmation you say requires a specific action. Unless you balance your mindset with activities, the universe will not detect an energy change.

If you want to make money fast, start a side hustle. You could try opening a new business in your community.

You could get the education credentials needed to earn a promotion at work to make money.

There are even ways to let your current cash start making money for you through stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and similar investments.

If you let your money sit in a pile, it won’t gain value. Inflation principles will cause it to lose it instead!

When you create a responsible plan that includes these powerful affirmations for money, you’re getting a little closer to your financial goals.

Reserve about 5-10 minutes of each day to repeat the ones that speak to you to see if you can start building a stronger foundation.

