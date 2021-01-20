7 Ways to Turn your Business into a Growth Hack

The secret to business growth is in doing frequent assessment and evaluation of its performance in the market. Views and opinions held by your customers can either shape or bring down your business. The number one objective is to serve the needs of your customers and you wouldn’t know them unless you talk to them.

Brand loyalty and commitment by customers doesn’t come. It must be built and most importantly upheld by way of getting feedback. With the use of NPS Surveys, you can assess and re-evaluate your business strategies to stir growth and success. Here are 7 ways through which an NPS survey can boost your business growth:

Reinforcing Positive Patterns

One of the basic outcomes in a survey is to know what is working for you at the moment. These are the things that you will keep doing or even make them better. Any patterns yielding good results as reported by your customers should be reinforced to grow customer loyalty and business growth. Being from the known value that your business is giving your customers to new things that you would want to implement going into the future.

It’s an Ultimate Promoter Score

Then when and frequency of conducting surveys are very critical to your business. However, doing them at a time when customers have interacted with your products and/or services is most preferred. In their review and feedback, they will be helping you to promote your brand based on where they score. Respondent scores will help you to boost your product presence in the market. If the score turns out to be a detractor, you will be compelled to take necessary action and that will boost your growth as well.

Focus on Customer Satisfaction

Instead of getting demoralized by the detractors, look at the positives as reported by your customers. At least there is something good that you have done with your business to win the attention of many. That is good enough to get you going. It’s obvious to get distracted by the negative feedback but you should overcome that shift focus to the positive. This will give you the much-needed energy to push on.

Mobilize your Loyal Customers

After getting feedback from your NPS survey, identify the loyal customers and turn them into brand ambassadors. If they said yes, they will most likely push others to buy the same. As a business, you should encourage them to tell their stories with your business and how their needs were met. Their positive views can go a long way in giving you the kind of feedback you needed for your business for others to see.

Develop Other Feedback Channels

Your NPS survey is one of the many mechanisms that you can employ to get to know how your business is doing in the market. However, you got to employ other mechanisms especially targeting the detractors. They should also be mobilized although in a somewhat different way. Look for reasons why some respondents gave a low score. This information is vital to solving all of your customer needs and enhancing business growth as well.

Make the NPS Survey about the Customer

Avoid making the survey your center of attention. Asking for feedback from your customers looks like they are doing you a favor. That shouldn’t be the case. It is much more helpful to your business to ask your customers about their experience with your products and/or services. Focus on the customer while messaging them and get to know whether they can recommend the same experience to others.

Push for Internal Advocacy

Make the work easier for your promoter by banking on internal advocacy. Simply, write the email from your end and let the promoter spread the word with a click of a button. You don’t have to go for external efforts of using logos, testimonies, calls and website logos targeting your prospects. It should be easy for your brand promoter to introduce you to their peers if they don’t feel is much of work to them.

It is one thing to do a survey and another thing altogether to make it useful and meaningful to your business. Make use of these 7 ways to turn your NPS survey into a business growth hack.