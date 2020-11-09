7 Ways to Improve Creativity at Work

When you want your team to be creative and relaxed, start by taking a good look at how you behave at work. Employees who work in a supportive environment are more likely to be innovative. What is your workplace culture and how have you helped make it that way?

1. Be a positive leader:

Promote a relaxed work culture where employees are free to work their way but are accountable for their tasks. Learn to laugh and encourage your team to laugh and actually enjoy coming to work or collaborating with the team.

2. Empower your team with opportunities:

Give employees opportunities to grow and develop their talents. Each person comes to the workplace with varying life experiences, personalities, and talents that can lead to the next big step for your company.

3. Express your own needs:

Learn to be assertive in the workplace by expressing your needs appropriately. Being approachable and in control will allow you the peace of mind to let creativity and ideas flow freely while checking tasks off your to-do lists.

4. Make team members feel appreciated:

An employee who feels appreciated is likely to put more effort into their work tasks happily. Since they feel appreciated, seen, heard, and respected, they will become intrinsically motivated to create and come up with innovative ideas.

5. Watch what you eat:

Plan healthy snacks that keep your energy more consistent and your mind focused. Avoid keeping sugary beverages and pastry in the lunch room that cause energy levels to crash which gives the potential for creative thought a hit.

6. Help team members avoid burnout:

Encourage frequent breaks away from your own desk to walk or stretch. Pushing yourself to finish just one more thing will make it more difficult for you to return to work after a long break and may set the wrong example for your team.

7. Declutter:

Clutter can have an adverse effect on mood as well as the ability to work creatively. Some people can think creatively and come up with innovative ideas in busy or disorganized spaces. Others who tend to like organization and neatness, will have a problem focusing.

There is so much you can do to encourage your team to think creatively.