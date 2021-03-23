7 Uplifting Quotes to Brighten Your Day When Life Gets Tough

Life is a series of ups and downs. Some days you wake up optimistic and feel like you can take on whatever life throws at you. But, as human as we are, we also have days where life could get too overwhelming. It may be because of unmet deadlines, a big deal that didn’t come through, or toxic relationships.

If you find yourself having a hard time wading through the difficulties, here are seven quotes that might help motivate and bring you out of the darker side:

“Champions keep playing until they get it right.” – Billie Jean King

The thing about success is that it doesn’t happen on one try. You’ll fail ten, hundreds, or even thousands of times. But if you dwell on your failures, you’ll never be able to see things in a different light.

The truth is, there is no easy path to success, and there’s no single recipe for it. But if you keep on trying, eventually, you’ll find the unique formula that works for you.

“Once you choose hope, anything is possible.” – Christopher Reeve

Hope is a feeling or desire for something to happen. You can choose to hope and actually believe that something will work out the way it’s supposed to. Even if you have no idea of how things will pan out, the belief that good things will happen somehow will motivate you in ways that nothing or no one else can.

“The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” – Oprah Winfrey

There is so much that you should celebrate in your life, if only you open your eyes to it. Little things like meeting a deadline, waking up on a sunny day, or completing a 30-minute workout before heading out are worthy of a celebration. When you celebrate, you become happier. If you’re happier, you’ll be more open to trying out anything life has to offer. The more experience you have, the more achievements there will be to celebrate.

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” – Frederick Douglass

Struggles allow you to go out of your comfort zone and push you to find better ways to deal with something – be it adjusting to a new job, learning a new language, dealing with difficult people, and more. It tests your limits and allows you to achieve progress, no matter how small. With the fresh perspective and skills you’ve acquired, you’ll be better equipped for whatever life throws at you in the future.

“The sun is a daily reminder that we too can rise again from the darkness, that we too can shine our own light.” – S. Adjna

Just like the sun that rises after the dark, we are reminded that no matter what challenges we’re facing, we can overcome them. Light represents healing, and when we heal, we become stronger than we’ve ever been before.

“Life has no limitations, except the one you make.” – Les Brown

There is more to life than what meets the eye. If you think you’re not growing where you’re currently at right now, it may be the ripe time to break free from it. Indeed, the only thing that’s limiting you from reaching your true potential is yourself. If you keep on doing things the way you know-how, you’ll never be able to test out how long you can stand or how far you can go.

“We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey.” – Kenji Miyazawa

It’s human nature to experience pain – whether it’s from grief, betrayal, or guilt. But instead of suppressing it and letting it consume you, use it as fuel to drive you to do better. You never know, it could be the very thing you need to push yourself forward to a bigger and greater future.

“The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up.” – Mark Twain

Sometimes, it can be challenging to cheer yourself up when you’re down. It may feel like no matter what you do, nothing seems to work. But this quote by Mark Twain suggests another way around it – helping others first to help yourself. When you succeed in making someone else feel better, you’ll also feel a little bit happier yourself. If you do this to ten more people, imagine how much better you’ll feel.

When Life Gets Tough, It’s Okay to Ask for Help

We all have our fair share of good and bad days. If you’re experiencing the latter, try to keep the quotes above in mind. Sometimes, these little boosts in our confidence – even if it’s in the form of a quote – can go a long way in making us feel lighter and happier.

But always remember that when it all becomes too much to handle, it’s okay to ask for help. No one meets by accident, and to help you might be the reason why you’ve crossed paths with them. They could be a friend, special someone, or a therapist. In any case, take the chance and call them up when you’re at your lowest. You’ll be surprised at how much better you’ll feel after talking to them.