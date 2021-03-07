7 Truly Unusual Ways to Be Happy Without Meditating or Exercising

What is happiness? Is it when work and finances are smooth? But if it turns out that we can’t enjoy what we have, without having the closest people to share our sustenance, we could actually still be unhappy. Then what is happiness?

Many people are still looking for the meaning of happiness itself then make it the main goal of life. It’s different from what I thought. I think making happiness the main goal of life can make us unhappy in the process.

Understanding it, I become more relaxed about my everyday life without having to think about what will make me happiest in the future. I try to appreciate what I have. Supportive family, friendships that understand my life’s journey are little things that I need to appreciate because maybe not everyone has them. This is what ultimately also makes it easy for me to feel happy with what is around me.

How to Live a Happy Life When Everything Feels Hard

Happiness is what everyone wants. There are many factors that can make a person feel happy and each person has their own benchmarks for achieving happiness.

But what needs to be understood is to have happiness, you must always be grateful for all the blessings that God has given and stay away from jealousy.

You also have to always be aware that we cannot always be immersed in happiness because it could be that our happiness is only temporary.

To have a happy life, we must always remember the Creator because many people who are too busy looking for happiness, forget God.

We also need to share happiness with others because sometimes the happiness we feel together will last longer and feel more beautiful.

Here are 7 truly unusual ways to live happily so that you don’t get stressed easily

Sell real estate!

What’s the happiest job in the country? Real-estate agent, according to Forbes. The jobs site CareerBliss.com polled more than 65,000 people on workplace happiness factors like office environment and compensation, and found real-estate agents at the top of the list. Other careers to consider for maximum joy include senior quality assurance manager, senior sales representative, and construction supervisor; the lowest levels came in for customer service associates, marketing coordinators, and legal assistants, among others. CONTINUE READING…..

…

