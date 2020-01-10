7 Tips to Drastically Improve Your Health Today

Have you felt tired, sluggish, and sick lately? Or maybe those last ten pounds just refuse to come off or you want to treat yourself better in the coming year.

Whatever the case, there are quick and easy ways to make a drastic impact on your overall health. So, let’s rebound from the holidays quickly into taking care of what matters most, our minds and bodies.

1. Get up Early

One of the single BEST things you can do for your health is to get up earlier than your normal day starts. You’ll find that the benefits quickly outweigh the small sacrifice. Take that time to exercise, meditate or pray, and take time for self-care before the chaos of the day begins.

“Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” – Ben Franklin﻿

2. Drink a Smoothie for Breakfast

Set the tone for your day with a great breakfast! Most of us are on the go in the mornings, and smoothies are both nutritionally sound and easy to make. Be sure to add protein, fat, fiber, and greens to keep you full for hours. This one tiny change in eating can drastically impact your overall nutrition!

3. Write it Down

Millions of people struggle with depression and anxiety in our overstimulating society. Take a moment to slow down today and jot down a few ideas. Write about your day, what makes you happy, or three things you’re grateful for. Then, enjoy the way it makes you feel.

4. Read a Book

Netflix binges are all the rage, but what about a good old-fashioned book? Not only is it relaxing, but there’s a huge opportunity to learn more about our minds, bodies, and health. Knowledge is power.

5. Take Walking Breaks

While it’s tempting to sit at our desks all day, it’s much better for our productivity (and health) to take ten-minute breaks every hour or two. Take it a step further and go for short walks around your building or outside throughout the day. Aside from the overall health benefits, you’ll get your blood flowing and keep your mind sharp.

6. Go to Bed Early

In order for #1 to happen, an early bedtime is a must. Without essential sleep, we feel sluggish and out of focus. So, experiment with how much sleep your body needs and aim for that every night.

7. Drink Water

When was the last time you drank a glass of water? If you can’t remember, it’s time to pay closer attention. Be sure to have a glass when you wake up for the day, and set a goal for a glass of water before every meal. These simple actions give us more energy and help our bodies detoxify, making for a better day overall.

In Conclusion

Getting healthier doesn’t have to be hard or overwhelming. Often, we make it more complicated than it is. Simply start with one of the actions above and watch the benefits multiply. For more great ideas check out: How to be Healthier in 2020 (+3 Day Challenge). And remember, a little progress each day adds to big results.

We only get one body in this life. Love it well, so that it loves you back!

“Health is not a condition of matter, but of mind.” – Mary Baker Eddy﻿