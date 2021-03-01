7 Tips If You Just Lost Your Job

Losing a job can be nerve-wracking. It can take a toll on your health, especially if you are not careful about your mental and emotional health. There are times when you would want to shut off the people from your life because of a belief that life is unfair and unjust to you.

It is alright as thousands of people in the world go through such a phase in their lives. Over time, such feelings vanish away. However, what to do when someone just lost the job? This blog post highlights seven different ways to cope with heavy mental stress and overcome any trouble that has affected life for the time being.

When the global pandemic hit, millions of people lost their jobs because the worldwide business shut down. Those businesses that were running on the traditional brick and mortar strategies were affected the most. Likewise, thousands of organizations lay off their employees because of the ever-increasing financial burden. Those businesses which were unable to formulate or devise any strategy to manage the global emergency were bankrupted. The only creative companies were able to survive when they understood the need of the time and shifted their business strategy online. However, not everyone was fortunate to save their job. Without any prior notice, they lost their job, which put them into uncharted waters.

After you have lost your job, it isn’t easy to figure out your next logical step. But worry no more, as this post will help you have a clear mind and provide you with the perfect plan to follow after losing your job.

Here are the seven most helpful pieces of advice to overcome your stressful period and cope up with the lost job fever.

Lost Your Job: Create a Schedule

Creating a schedule will help you formulate your thoughts. It helps effectively achieve your short-term goal. After losing the job, a person becomes discouraged and waste time on useless things. Thereby, a schedule assists in keeping the person concentrated on their goals. Likewise, their daily routine does not get much affected. Being a job seeker, you should devise a clear strategy so that all your energy is grounded. In addition, the job search is a rather time taken to task. Therefore, job searching should be assigned and scheduled when there is a margin in between. To land on the dream job, think about your goals, future job responsibilities, strengths and weaknesses of your personality.

Lost Your Job: Update Your Resume

The recruiter does not know the person behind the job application. Thereby, it is always advised to send in the updated resume to have your best perception. It is said that resume is your first impression. A person who is looking for a job needs to reflect their personality through the piece of paper, which can be difficult. In this retrospect, take time to write an effective resume, and include all the up-to-date information. Take time to carefully and diligently review the resume so that no errors are found in it. Having a resume with mistakes in it means failing your interview before even it started. Your prospective employer seeks to know you through a piece of paper. Therefore, ensure that you have gotten their attention.

Lost Your Job: Revamp Your LinkedIn Account

LinkedIn has emerged as a platform for professionals and business people. If Facebook is an internet space where friends hang out to have a care-free time, then LinkedIn is the space where professionals hang out to de-stress themselves, learn new skills, strategies, and lessons. They also offer their support so that a community of helpful individuals forms. Therefore, as a person who has lost her job, then you must revamp this social media platform and harness its true power in your favor. Update your profile picture with a decent and professional-looking headshot, share your background and write a compelling headline of what you do in your career or what you aspire to become with clarity and confidence.

Lost Your Job: Concentrate on Job Search

To land the perfect job, one must concentrate all their energies on the job search. However, there should be a plan for it. Being a job seeker, it is not advised to apply on each job advertisement you may encounter. No matter how desperate one can be, they should not waste their time like that. Why? Because every job has specific roles and responsibilities that one may not be able to meet its criteria. Failing to understand this leads to disappointments. As a searcher, you need to focus on those advertisements that you find yourself eligible for.

Lost Your Job: Write Focused cover Letters

Once you come across a job that meets your personality criteria, then write a focused cover letter for it. Sending your job application with a cover letter helps you secure your place in the vacant position. Recruiters give particular preference to resumes that have an attached cover letter. However, there is a mistake that everyone needs to avoid—do not send in a generalized cover letter. Make some time and write a focused letter. This also ensures your recruiters that the job seeker has taken out time to fulfill all the criteria.

Lost Your Job: Follow Up

When you are called for the interview, ensure that you are in the best attire possible. If need be, lend a perfect dress from your friends or family to become presentable. After the job interview, make sure to send in a thank you email for taking the time to interview you. In case of non-reply, do leave a follow email after a period of three days.

Lost Your Job: Do not be disappointed

There are times when everything feels like your enemy, be it time or luck. However, your goal should be to remain as calm and positive as possible. Remind yourself that nothing lasts forever; this shall too pass.