7 Things You Should Declutter to Calm Your Mind

Clutter is stress-inducing. Nobody needs piles of unnecessary stuff invading their space.

If you feel overwhelmed by mountains of unfolded laundry, annoying marketing emails, or unsolicited demands from others, you need to declutter your life. Healthy living is clutter-free. It’s time to cut ties with the junk that’s holding you back.

Ready to downsize so you can thrive? Here are seven things you can work on in your next decluttering mission.

Your schedule.

Unless you’re a superhero, you probably don’t have the ability to freeze time. And if you’re juggling overtime at work, your side hustle, doctor’s appointments, doing favors for others, and relationships with family and friends, your schedule might be cluttered.

The key is to focus on the areas of life that matter most. If there’s something in your schedule that isn’t 100 percent necessary, it’s OK to say no. You shouldn’t feel bad for putting yourself first, especially if you’re overwhelmed to the point of shutting down.

Your schedule is the first thing you should declutter to manage stress in your life. You’ll find peace in the newfound freedom.

Your workspace.

When your desk is filled with miscellaneous papers, empty coffee mugs, pens that don’t work, and a half-eaten granola bar, the clutter in your workspace can harm your productivity.

A workspace with fewer distractions can help you stress less and get more done. You won’t have to pause to pick up something that has fallen on the floor. You won’t be scrambling to find the document you need when you’re on the phone with an important contact.

A clutter-free desk will improve your productivity and time management skills. Take 10 minutes to organize it before work and see how much easier your day becomes.

Your bedroom.

Quality sleep is crucial for staying healthy. By decluttering your bedroom, you will make it a calm area, not a stressful one.

Yes, this means you should make your bed every morning!

Don’t let your bedroom become a dumping ground for shoes, dirty laundry, and other various items. Keep your sleeping space sacred so you have a relaxing place to return to after a long, taxing day.

Your closet.

What percentage of clothes in your closet do you actually wear? If you have a shirt you haven’t worn since 2014, it’s time to get rid of it.

Consider donating the items you don’t wear. People who can’t afford to buy clothes could really use them. By donating clothing, you are also helping the environment and promoting a sustainable circular economy.

If you have 150 pairs of shoes piling up on the floor of your closet, it’s time to downsize so you can improve your quality of life.

Your desktop.

If you’ve ever run out of disk space, you probably know how much of a toll it takes on the performance of your computer—and a disorganized hard drive makes it so much harder to find crucial files when you need them.

Every file should have a place. Create folders within folders to organize your files, and make sure everything is properly labeled. Uninstall applications you don’t use. Make sure the most important items are easily accessible.

Tip: if you need a quick fix, move all your files to an external hard drive so you can sort through them later.

Your social media feeds.

The content you consume impacts your mood. Social media should motivate you, not stress you out.

Go through your social media accounts and unfollow accounts that don’t inspire you. Don’t feel bad—it’s not personal. There’s so much content out there, and you have every right to balance your media diet.

When you declutter your feeds and become more selective about the content you consume, you’ll likely notice a positive change in your mental wellness.

Your thoughts.

Sometimes, the most convoluted clutter lives inside your head. When you get rid of the unnecessary thoughts, you can focus on what really matters to you.

If you feel the need to vent, try writing it out in a journal. Or if your to-do list seems unmanageable to the point of overwhelm, it’s time to reprioritize.

Accept what you can’t change, and work on the things you can change. Make sure you have a little time for relaxation and self-care every day.

The most effective way to declutter your thoughts is to improve your mindset. When you practice gratitude daily and focus on the positive, the little problems in your life won’t seem as bad.

Are you ready to begin your decluttering mission? Let us know how you plan to simplify your life in the comments below.