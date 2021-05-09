7 Things You Can Do To Boost Your Mental Health

Do you know you can boost your mental health without medical aid? Well, if you don’t you would know how simply you can improve your mental health by making slight changes in everyday life. In this article today, we would be discussing the seven simple ways that are proven to improve mental health. So, without further ado, let’s see what you can do to improve your mental health

Try painting

A lot of you might know how painting improves mental health but have never dared to practice once. Well, if you haven’t it’s time to check it off from your bucket list. It allows the mind to shift it’s focus to being creative. As per a recent study, painting helps in curing depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and several phobias. Besides promoting mental health, painting also assists in improving memory, resilience, and reasoning to a great extent.

Exercise regularly

It’s hard to develop a habit of exercising if you are used to being lazy all the time. Trust the experts, come out of the bubble, start exercising for your well-being. Exercise helps in stimulating neurochemicals that happen to boost mental health by improving mood, memory, and learning. It also plays an important role in relieving stress and improving self-esteem and cognitive function.

Meditate

Most of us believe that meditation worsens mental health but in reality, it does improve mood, reduce anxiety, and chronic pain to a great extent. All you have to do is find a peaceful corner, allow your body to feel heavy and relax at the same time, and practice deep breathing. You would notice the change in your behavior immediately.

Avoid smoking and drinking

We find escape in smoking and drinking whenever we are feeling down. It may mute things for a while but smoking and drinking would worsen the condition in the long run. You need to understand that you need to get rid of this temporary solution to improve your mental health. Occasional smoking or drinking is fine but try not to smoke or drink especially when you are not feeling okay.

Smile more

To boost your mental health, smile more and bring a smile to your loved ones’ faces as well. Whenever someone smiles the brain releases a tiny molecule called neuropeptide that is proven to fight off depression, anxiety, and stress. Smiling quite often also relaxes your body and reduces your physical pain.

Eat and sleep well

We know it’s hard to sleep and eat when you are taken down by depression, anxiety, or stress. Push yourself to sleep like a baby and eat to the fullest. Try bribing yourself with your favorite food at least once a day.

Get a pet

I bet you have never considered getting a pet to treat your depression or anxiety. Dogs and cats are proven to improve mental state. Keeping a dog or cat would ease the loneliness that is one of the main causes of depression and anxiety.

If still, by practicing all the above-mentioned ways, you can not notice any positive change, search tms therapy Chicago and do not hesitate to ask for professional help.