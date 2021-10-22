7 Things You Can Do to Boost Emotional Healing

Hurt emotions may not always heal on their own, but there are things you can do to improve your emotional health

Photo by Brock Wegner on Unsplash

When you suffer a physical injury such as a cut, a bruise, or a broken bone, your body has an amazing ability to heal itself. Aches and pains following such an injury remind you to rest and recover to facilitate the healing process and prevent reinjury.

Emotional healing is less visible than recovery from a scrape on the elbow or a broken bone, but it is just as important. And just like with physical injury, our bodies have a remarkable self-healing power when it comes to emotional wounds. However, the saying “time heals all wounds” may not apply when it comes to some emotional injuries.

Fortunately, there are things we can do to aid our emotional healing. Processing feelings can allow us to express our emotions more clearly, move on from negative experiences, improve our relationships, and generally feel more free and happy in our lives. They are part of a host of things each of us can do to improve our emotional wellness. Just as maintaining physical fitness can help prevent injuries, taking care of our emotional health can help prevent emotional wounds. For October, Emotional Wellness Month, here are some things you can do on a regular basis to boost emotional healing and build resilience:



Be Aware of Your Emotions: Notice the things in your life that create negative feelings. When you notice that something produces negative emotions consistently in your life, that’s a sign that you should change your behavior. Similarly, notice the things and people that bring you joy, peace, and other positive emotions. Positive emotional reactions can be a signal to pursue more of that activity. Communicate Your Feelings: Let people close to you know how you’re feeling. Healthy expressions of your feelings can benefit your emotional health and allow your friends and family to support you when you need it. You might also consider finding a professional to listen to you, especially if you feel like you need someone to help you move through past experiences and provide you with coping mechanisms. Manage Stress: Stress is detrimental to your emotional health, but there are many healthy ways to reduce your stress levels. Different people will find different methods work best for them, but some activities that are proven to help cope with stress are relaxation methods such as deep breathing, meditation, and exercise. Try out a few of these strategies and see how you feel! Care for Your Physical Health: Our minds and bodies are deeply connected. If you haven’t been caring for your physical health, it’s very likely that it will impact your emotional health. Consistent exercise, healthy nutrition, and getting enough sleep can all help regulate your emotional health. Focus on the Positive: Work on shifting to an optimistic state of mind by focusing on all the things you have to be grateful for. Notice the good things in your life and spend time cultivating those. Negative emotions and experiences are bound to occur. However, if you give them fewer thoughts and less energy than the positive things, you’ll start to notice your outlook shifting. Make Time for Things You Enjoy: Another powerful way to support your emotional health is by doing things you love to do. These activities can be anything that brings you happiness and relieves stress. Energy Healing: Sometimes, past experiences can become lodged in the body as energy and can create imbalances that impact our emotional health. This can make it much more challenging to process and release emotions that are holding us back from living our happiest, healthiest lives. Energy healing with methods such as The Emotion Code® and The Body Code™ can allow you to painlessly and easily release the energies that are blocking you from your best life.

If you need help releasing energetic blockages that could be holding you back from optimum emotional health, there are certified energy healing practitioners available to assist you. Healing is within reach for each of us.