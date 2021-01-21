Setting Yourself Up For A Great Year Starts With Intention!

2020 was a whirlwind of events, hardships, and heartache. While the hardships, experiences, and consequences can’t magically disappear or be undone with the start of a new year. We can forge new blessings, fortunes, and results through our intentions.

Intention develops careers, fixes relationship, launches new business, drops weight, and so much more!

Goal setting allows us to experience the power of intention. This objective forces us to think about our future and what is possible.

But before we jump into goal-setting for the year, check out the 7 Steps To Powerful Goal-Setting. Also, to help us be more intentional with our goals and goal-setting, I created a 2021 Reset & Reflect Goal-Setting Workbook.

1. Embrace The Lessons of 2020 – Do Not Diminish Them

I know it may seem cruel to have you revisit 2020 to help you set intentions for the new year. However, revisiting the highlights, accomplishments, and challenges of the past year will help you truly define and understand your challenges of 2021. It’s easy to brush off all of the challenges from 2020 as pandemic-related. What were some failures or losses that were inevitable? What lessons can I take from 2020? How can I be more prepared, more grateful, or more resilient in 2021?

Also this practice, will force to always find good fortune in adversity. This perspective is good for you going into a new year that may bring more unexpected events , but all limitless opportunity to make this year yours.

What lessons has 2020 taught you that you can take into the new year?

2. Count Your Blessings; Name Them One By One

Entering into the new year, try to look beyond the disappointment from 2020. Do this, by taking an inventory of 2020 and naming each highlight of the month.

For me, now, more than ever, I needed to recognize the blessings that I have been given this past year and not what I feel I have been missing.

What are you grateful for going into 2021?

3. Identify Your Accomplishments and Challenges

To determine where you are going next it is essential to understand where you are and where you stand.

Before you are ready to set your 2021 goals, you must evaluate where and how you ended in 2020. Identify 2020 accomplishments and challenges across various areas of your life: health, career, finance. and relationships.

How do these influence your opportunities in 2021?

4. Set A Mantra for the Year of 2021

Set a mantra, theme, or word for 2021. This will help you remain positive, be more intentional about what you allow into your life, and move your life forward in 2021.

You can choose any mantra you like.

As I enter 2021, my mantra for the year is Intentionality. To be more intentional, I’ve begun to switch gears to be more intentional in creating and taking advantage of opportunities for myself, intentional in what I allow and accept and give up and reject, and intentional to learn and grow to become the best version of myself.

What mantra will define your year?

5. Write Down Your Goals

Writing your goals down is the first (and most important) step to completing them. After all, a goaI is just a dream written down.

So why do you need to write down your goals for future success? It helps:

Define and clarify your goals Holds you accountable Helps you stay motivated Shows your commitment to them and limit you changing your goals often Allows you to review them

What dreams are you going to commit to by writing them down?

6. Commit To Building Better Habits

Once your goals are set, define habits that will help you achieve your goals and commit to building better habits to achieve your goals. This can look like having a saving a specified amount if your goal tis to make a big purchase. Or limiting screen time every day if your goal is to be more present with family.

For the habits you were unable to get done, take note of what interfered or distracted you. It can as simple as, I did not drink a gallon of water today, because I woke up late.

Understanding this will help clarify what happened, allow you to celebrate what’s working, and give you direction to adjust your habits if needed.

What habits are your building this year?

7. Review Your Progress Regularly

Lastly, once your goals are set, be sure to review your progress on a regular basis. Tracking your progress is something you can do daily in 5 minutes. To help you do this, keep your goals somewhere accessible to you. You can also use a monthly habit tracker to monitor your progress.

Be sure to check out, download, and share BYOP’s 2021 Reset & Reflect Goal-Setting Workbook. I created the workbook based on the above steps. May 2021 be your most powerful year yet!

