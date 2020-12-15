Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

7 Questions to Ask Yourself to Check Your Ego at Work

Our ego is there to protect us, both physically and mentally, but it can get in the way from building relationships, moving projects forward, and serving in the best interest of our team. In situations where we might be uncomfortable, our ego steps in to serve as a barrier and shield us from unknowing harm. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Our ego is there to protect us, both physically and mentally, but it can get in the way from building relationships, moving projects forward, and serving in the best interest of our team. In situations where we might be uncomfortable, our ego steps in to serve as a barrier and shield us from unknowing harm. This can be in the form of turning down ideas without fully hearing them out, not giving credit to those who deserve it, or not trying something new. This can even be more direct and aggressive in language and behavior at work.

So, why should we try to remove it and what can we do about it? Having a little bit of ego is OK, it’s great to pat yourself on the back for a job well done and acknowledge the time and effort you put into something. But when we can’t look past it, it’s easy to lose sight of the bigger picture and not take in alternative perspectives or change our minds even if better ideas are presented. This not only doesn’t help the organization and team move forward, but it can also stall our careers. No one wants to work with or try to negotiate with someone who is not willing to listen and take their perspectives seriously.

To work through removing your ego, it’s important to recognize when it’s present. Without having a clear understanding of when it’s creeping in, it will be difficult, if not impossible, to take action and move forward.

During a conversation, this may be a tense or uncomfortable situation or conversation where someone else is trying to speak and they’re not able to finish because you are cutting them off. You’re getting louder, more passionate, or even aggressive about a subject in the hopes of getting your point across. I am not talking about work situations where people are being unjustly treated but to circumstances where you keep pushing for something just because you want to “win.”

If you’re noticing those things happening, take a moment to process so you can rationally continue. In the middle of the conversation, this may be a deep breath, a moment of silence, or asking for a few minutes to regroup and continue the conversation at a later point

Then begin to ask yourself the following questions:

  1. Did I actively reach out and ask people who think, act, and experience life differently from myself for their input/feedback/suggestions before stating (and/or restating) my own? If not, who can I ask and what is the best way to communicate with them?
  2. What new information is needed for me to change my mind and how could I get this?
  3. Did I use the information to inform my decisions or did I “check a box” to say that I asked?
  4. Am I making the best decision for my team and organization or does this decision/opinion only positively impact me and people like me?
  5. Am I holding myself to the same standards that I set and request of other people?
  6. How does this decision and/or request impact my Black and Brown colleagues? How does it impact other diverse colleagues?
  7. How am I holding myself accountable for my actions and behaviors?

These are not easy questions to ask and can take some time to process. And lessening your ego and walking through them does not mean that you’re taking a back seat all the time. It does mean that you’re giving other people the chance to speak, are actively listening to ideas, and consciously taking them into consideration before making the final call. It moves from being about you, to being about everyone. By getting clearer on when and how your ego presents itself at work and taking the necessary steps, you will be able to move your team, career, and organization forward.

    Alissa Carpenter, Keynote Speaker and Learning Facilitator at Everything's Not OK and That's OK

    Alissa Carpenter is a multigenerational workplace expert, owner of Everything’s Not Ok and That’s OK, author of How to Listen and How to Be Heard: Inclusive Conversations at Work, and host of Humanize Your Workplace podcast.
    She provides training, consulting, and speaking services to organizations all over the world. She has an MEd in Social and Comparative Analysis in Education from the University of Pittsburgh and is a Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach. Her work helps to bridge communication gaps across generations, job functions, and geographies, and she has worked with organizations ranging from non-profits to multi-billion-dollar enterprises. She has delivered a TEDx talk on authentic workplace communication, and has been featured in media outlets including Forbes, ABC, FOX, and CBS.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Your Ego: What is it and how does it impact you – even as you are reading this?

    by Julie Starr
    alter ego effect
    Community//

    The Alter Ego Effect

    by @TheDovBaron
    Wonder//

    How Can We Stay Focused In This Competitive World?

    by Rybo Chen

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.