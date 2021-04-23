Contributor Log In/Sign Up
7 Essential Elements Of Communication Skills

Key to Success

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Being able to communicate effectively is an important skill. Whether it’s in professional life or personal relationships, effective communication is that the key to success.

Here are the top seven essential skills for effective communication. Master these skills now, and they’ll serve you well for an extended time to come!

Listening: Focus more on listening to observe carefully and figure out the message being conveyed to you.

Non-verbal Communication: Non- verbal communication refers to the communication i.e. done non-verbally through body languages like postures, gestures and eye movement.

Being Clear: It really helps when you are totally clear to whom you are communicating. So, be sure to use the right words to convey a message as it is easy to understand.

Being Concise: People these days have a short span of focus so be sure to convey your message concisely. Use few and appropriate words for your message.

Being Confident: When you speak confidently, it builds trust to the partner you are communicating with. Always be confident during your communication.

Being Personable: Using a friendly tone and having a good smile during conversation can have a positive impact. It helps in creating a good impression.

Being Patient: While conveying message, be patient and composed as hurrying or rushing while conveying message may create a bad impression.

If you want to improve communication skills, these are some of the elements which you must work on. You need to have good listening and non-verbal communication skills. Your message should be concise, clear, personable and while remaining confident and having patience during communication.

    Adv. Jharna Jagtiani, Founder at Prerna Foundation

    A qualified lawyer and a certified Mediator by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs under the aegis of Ministry of Corporate Affairs – Government of India. 

    She is the Founder of Prerna Foundation – a socio-legal initiative that aims to ease the access to justice for people at large and aims to work towards an increased awareness of mediation as the primary mode of resolving any dispute. 

