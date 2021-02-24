7 Effective Tips to Stay Motivated

Motivation is often the key and fuel needed for accomplishing our life’s goal. Motivation is often the first thing we require before setting out on any journey. There comes a time in everyone’s life where we may lose the impulse to work towards our desires. Facing hardships, listening to naysayers, failing to see results, and having setbacks can severely hit our confidence and demotivate us.

Luckily, we can stay motivated and driven even in the face of adversity. Below are my top 7 ways to stay motivated. If you wish to read more about my work, please visit my website, A&E, or follow me on Instagram.

1. Surround yourself with others with similar goals

People who face similar circumstances may be of great importance and can contribute to our healing! We can benefit from their experience and ask for help if we run into an obstacle. Following the progress of others also helps us stay motivated and increases our chances of success.

In a world full of cynics, it always helps to surround ourselves with people who will cheer us on!

My sister, who is also the co-founder of our agency, is one of the people I most often seek advice from. This is because we often find ourselves facing similar difficulties either through work or in our personal life.

2. Break huge tasks into manageable chunks

It is not always practical to take on a colossal task at once. It will drain our energy and leave little for our next steps. When we encounter a big chore, it is helpful to break it down into smaller chunks. Resolving these smaller bits one by one will make the task easier to conquer. Also, the progress may be more noticeable.

3. Be certain of success

We can’t keep our motivation up if we are not optimistic about our goals. Having complete faith in our success should be our number one priority. It gives us unshakable confidence in the face of adversity, opposition, and self-doubt.

4. Remember why you’re doing it

On the journey towards our goal, it helps to keep in mind why we are striving to achieve a particular goal. Was it to improve our health? To have a better life? To progress in our careers? To fulfill our dreams? To help someone else?

We should keep reminding ourselves of our goals at each step of our struggle. This will keep our motivation higher and give us the energy to move forward.

5. Expect hardships

Every road to success has road bumps. Expecting smooth sailing throughout our journey is unrealistic and foolish. It will be very difficult for us to carry on after hitting a snag if we didn’t anticipate it. Always account for obstacles and have their solutions in mind.

6. Reward yourself

While it is true that reaching our goal is a prize in itself, we must also reward ourselves after completing each milestone. It’s not easy doing what we are doing—all of us deserve a pat on the back after completing difficult steps. Celebrating each accomplishment keeps things fresh, and drives us towards the next milestone with more vigor.

7. Look towards those who succeeded before you

Learning about the journeys of those who succeeded before us can be a huge motivational factor. They’ll tell us how they too faced the hurdles that we are facing, and how they overcame them. Their success will also remind us of why we started our mission in the first place.