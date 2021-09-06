7 Easy Interview Preparation Tips

Oftentimes, the interviewer is impressed when he or she identifies a candidate without the marks of a bad employee: poor hygiene, poor listening skills, lack of humor, lack of confidence, and inability to articulate value. Other times, management has a checklist of desired qualities: innovative thinking, concrete accomplishments, good rapport with past employers, and the ability to answer impromptu questions that matter to the position.

Here are 7 tips worked out by Hungary news to help you navigate both management styles: the one looking to disqualify you because of perceived negative traits and decision-makers who are only alert for certain key terms. This tutorial is based on the interview experiences of several individuals in three fields for the past five years.

Hands

Are you kidding? Nope, I’m not kidding. If your cuticles are ragged, the interviewer wearing the luxury watch will notice. If you are a man, you can clip your nails at home or even make an appointment for a “mob boss” manicure with clear nail polish. If this is off-putting, think of well-dressed, pinstriped Goodfellas. If you are a woman, you do not need to have long nails. If you play sports like I do, or play piano, your nails are short. Just use an orange stick to push the cuticles back. Give your nails an oval or square shape with a file. Find a free tutorial online for this. Polish with a clear coat and you look well-groomed.

Have you been doing heavy chores in your urban garden or scrubbing your sinks with a chemical cleanser? Like the snotty Estella from Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, your interviewer may hold you in contempt if he or she sees coarse “working hands”. Whether man or woman, carry a small container of perfume-free, dermatologist-tested hand lotion. This way when you shake hands with management you won’t set off an allergic reaction for those who are fragrance-sensitive.

Make sure you don’t show bitten nails or embedded dirt. Hands communicate confidence. Coarse hands may be misinterpreted as a desperate job seeker. You are not. You are awesome and you have many choices. The interviewer needs to convince you that the company is a good place to work. Remember you are equal so let your hands communicate that with clean nails, trimmed cuticles, and healthy skin for your handshake.

Face

Some job applicants have freckles, beauty marks, scars, tattoos, or birthmarks. You can choose to use a medical-grade concealer for “stork bite” or “port wine” stain birthmarks if this is important to you. If you are proud of your distinct marks, leave them as they are and wear good sunscreen to keep your skin looking lovely. If you have freckles or moles, flaunt them. Think hot Latina models and vivacious redheads. Don’t cake on the makeup to hide these. If you have tattoos that are noticeable when wearing a collared shirt, consider a fashionable cashmere turtleneck in camel or silver. Cashmere is lightweight so you won’t sweat. The same coverage tip goes for concealing scars on the neck.

Feet

Who cares about feet? Believe it or not interviewers care. According to Anderson School of Management MBA students, graduate students spent two hours during a class being lectured about black socks versus white socks. Don’t let socks disqualify you from a job you deserve. If you choose to wear dress slacks, as a man or woman, wear dress socks. You can go conservative with black, brown, or tan socks with dress shoes. You can also make it just a little funky with a bit of pattern hidden in the sock.

Ladies, go for a matching pantyhose to your skin tone if you wear a skirt with the suit. Why? Because male interviewers have been known to complain in employment tip articles that some women candidates wear patterns of hose meant for the club rather than interview. If you need a frame of reference, look at what conservative banker women wear: flesh-colored tights not darks or patterns.

Also a tip for those who like to run barefoot in the sand. Your heels can be seen by interviewers. When you walk, though you may wear hose, your ankles and heels can be seen with each step. Please do a home pedicure so the hiring manager will not be distracted by ugly callouses. You want to be as above reproach as possible. Help the interviewer see you not these distractions.

Breath

Some pregnant women who experience hormonal changes may also have a change in mouth odor. Those who are on prescription medications may have a dry mouth that results in bad breath. Check with your doctor, dentist, and dental hygienists for options. You may change toothpaste to a dry mouth formula or use a prescription mouth rinse. Even with the best dental hygiene with dental picks, flossing, and manual brushing you may have bad breath. Don’t mask with gum and mints. If it is a medical problem, find the remedy. You want the interviewer to experience your expertise, not an off-putting smell when you speak.

In some cases, a dentist may suggest a saltwater rinse for dry mouth, a change in prescription dosage, and the use of an electronic toothbrush such as Sonicare.

Posture

Believe it or not, sitting up straight may not work at job interviews. Studies have shown that mirroring your interviewer gives him or her a positive impression of you. If he slouches, slouch. If she leans forward, lean forward. If you stay stick straight, some interviewers feel intimidated as if they are in the hot seek and you are evaluating them. The game is to make him or her feel comfortable so the company representative will hear what you are saying.

If you witness the interviewer furrowing her brow or him crossing his arms in front of his chest change your posture. In this case, do not imitate. Relax your posture when the interviewer is showing frustration. Some even suggest putting your arms behind your head. This is disarming to management and may get them to loosen up. This shows confidence and likability on your part.

Ears

If you are a man, trim that ear fuzz. Make sure your ears are free of excess wax too. Use only safe methods of cleaning your ears. Visit a drugstore and look in the ear health aisle for options.

Next, this exercise pertains to listening. If the interviewer decides to disclose something emotional, do not ignore it and try to redirect the conversation towards you. This may be a behavioral test. Are you a good coworker? Maybe he or she says that it has been a bad morning. Be sympathetic, not empathetic. Say, “I’m sorry to hear that”. Don’t ask for more detail otherwise, you might be treading on harassment territory. Wait for the manager to collect himself or herself. Do not take control of the meeting. Meltdowns may be more common than you think since layoffs, turnovers, and pressure from the top is frequent.

You may be asked for a second-level interview if you handle the “social quotient” well as Daniel Goleman would say in his psychology manuals.

Nose

Be alert to cologne and perfume brands worn by the interviewer. Do not mention it to an interviewer of the opposite sex. That may be misinterpreted as a come-on. However, if you recognize the new Gucci scent for successful businesswomen mention it. Why? Because it shows you are on trend and know the latest “trappings” of those who have made it. Remember to wear effective deodorant but zero scents. Why? Because you don’t know what will prejudice the interviewer. It isn’t fair but management has been known to draw conclusions based on scent. That perfume reminds me of my ex-wife. Or I had a bad breakup with a boyfriend who wore that cologne. Again, don’t give the interviewer ammunition to discount you.

Be freshly showered with styled hair. Lay off the scents until the second interview or when you land the job. Then you can smell like money.

Eyes

This may strike you as completely ridiculous but managers tend to have positive impressions of applicants wearing glasses. Does this mean that if you have a perfect vision that you should get a cosmetic pair of specs? Maybe. Glasses may be perceived as an accessory considering Gucci, Nine West and other brands make glasses. Glasses may be another way to show your professional fashion sense.

The sad fact. Oftentimes, contact lens wearers are perceived as “less serious” candidates. I told you that this is stupid and unfair. So if you have glasses, you may pay to wear them. Just make sure they are fingerprint and grease-free. If you wear makeup, adjust the colors to flatter the eyeglass frame you will wear. Wear your specs with confidence, four-eyes!

Conclusion

Taking these 7 steps will eliminate some prejudices held by the interviewer. As we know, not all biases will be set aside. However, when you adopt these tips, you will be presenting yourself in a way that will be noticed favorably by the hiring manager. He or she will not be distracted by perceived physical signals of poor judgment or ill health. Instead, the interviewer will listen to your argument about why you are best for the job.

To reiterate, rid yourself of traits that make you appear to be a bad employee and you will open the way to the hiring manager remarking on your positive characteristics.