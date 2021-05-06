7 Daily Habits To Feel More Energized

Do you lack the energy that you need to make it through a normal day? If you relate to this struggle, you are like an ever-growing number of Americans who feel they lack the energy they need just to function. This lack of energy has become the norm, but it doesn’t have to be. If you implement these seven daily habits, you will find yourself better energized and more capable of tackling what each day throws at you.

Get Enough Sleep

Many people ask themselves “How much sleep do I need to be healthy”? The answer to this question is customized for each person, but there are some general guidelines for how much sleep will maximize your energy level. The average adult needs at least seven hours of sleep. If you constantly find yourself falling short, tweak your schedule so that you can get the rest you need. Conversely, too much sleep can have the opposite effect and sap your energy. Use trial and error to find your number for your perfect night’s sleep.

Drink Water

Your body is made of 70% water and demands you keep it replenished on the regular. An adult needs eight glasses of water a day. Many people get most of their liquids from coffee or soda, but these manufactured sources of energy are not as effective as water. To make this habit easier, buy yourself a new water bottle, set a schedule to drink at specific times of the day or reward yourself after hitting your water goal several days in a row.

Fuel With Food

A car needs quality fuel to run properly, but the same is true for your body. It is easy to reach for junk food and never-ending snacks to give yourself a quick burst of energy. The problem is that these snacks are loaded with sugar and junk carbs. If you fuel your body correctly it will run at its optimum performance. Skip the sugary snacks and reach for meals made of protein, complex carbohydrates and lots of fruits and vegetables.

Move Your Body

It seems counter-intuitive, but if you are running low on energy, an exercise session will perk you right up. Exercising 4-5 times a week for an hour will create energy in you. If you find it hard to carve out the time to exercise, take advantage of small chunks of time in your day to walk around the block or run the stairs a few times in your office. Your body will thank you.

Limit Screen Time

Most Americans get more than their fair share of screen time. Your phone is always demanding your attention, and nothing sounds better after a long day of work than a few hours crashed in front of the television. Tablets, T.V.s, phones and computers all vie for your attention, but if you limit yourself to two hours a day of screen time and avoid all screens 30 minutes before bedtime, you’ll find the energy that these devices have been sapping for so long.

Practice Stress Management

As an adult, stress is unavoidable. You cannot hide from it, but you can manage it. Instead of responding to stressful stretches of your life with junk food and reduced sleep, develop habits that respond to stress in a healthy way. Try practicing deep breathing, slowing down to take a break, talking it out with a friend or practicing yoga. All of these techniques will melt the stress away.

Learn To Say No

One energizing technique that is particularly difficult for some people, especially people pleasers, is to say no when someone asks for your help. This may feel like a selfish technique, but you have a finite amount of energy and you cannot give away energy that you don’t have. Refrain from signing up to volunteer for the PTA assignment or taking on the extra task at work if it is going to stretch you too thin. There is a time and season for everything, and it may not be your season for that task.

You deserve to feel healthy and energized every day. Take control of your life with these seven tips and you will get exactly what you deserve.