Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

7 Best Meditation Techniques to Practice at Work (to Boost Productivity)

Meditation is nothing new. And it doesn't require anything that you don't already have in this exact moment. That's the beauty and simplicity of meditation-there's nowhere to go, nothing to own, nothing to lose, and everything to gain by finding stillness during a chaotic day at work. As a coach and licensed therapist who frequently teaches mindfulness techniques to clients, I wanted to write a brief article on tips that my clients find helpful when learning how to meditate. Read the list below to discover seven ways to practice mindfulness meditation at work.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Meditation is nothing new. And it doesn’t require anything that you don’t already have in this exact moment. That’s the beauty and simplicity of meditation-there’s nowhere to go, nothing to own, nothing to lose, and everything to gain by finding stillness during a chaotic day at work.

As a coach and licensed therapist who frequently teaches mindfulness techniques to clients, I wanted to write a brief article on tips that my clients find helpful when learning how to meditate. Read the list below to discover seven ways to practice mindfulness meditation at work.

1. Use a popular meditation app for a quick refresher.

There are many great meditation apps to try. I recommend downloading several free apps until you find one that feels like a good fit. When working with clients, the first two I recommend are Insight Timer and Headspace. Headspace is great for beginning technique and Insight Timer has many incredible free guided meditations for a wide range of experiences and expertise.

2. Before jumping into your task list, take five minutes to count your breaths.

As little as five minutes can make a big difference in your day. One of the easiest ways to engage in mindfulness meditation is to focus on the breath.

Sit comfortably. Close your eyes. Now take natural, even, rhythmic breaths. While you’re breathing in, count one, when you breathe out, count two. Once you get up to the count of 10, start over at one.

This simple meditation technique is excellent for beginners and individuals that want to develop razor-sharp focus… Read More >>>

Meditation, Mindfulness, Spirituality, Meditation, Mindfulness, Spirituality, Meditation, Mindfulness, Spirituality, Meditation, Mindfulness, Spirituality, Meditation, Mindfulness, Spirituality, Meditation, Mindfulness, Spirituality,

    Shirley Annita

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “You have the choice.” With Beau Henderson & Kim Colegrove

    by Beau Henderson
    Community//

    Top Meditation and Mindfulness Apps for 2019

    by Danielle Sabrina
    Community//

    Five Ways Mindfulness Can Change Your Life

    by Nicole Trombley

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.