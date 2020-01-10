6 Workplace Trends For 2020

Here’s a list of possible predictions for the future workplace in 2020 from Engagedly’s panel of experts.

Gen Z In The Modern Workforce

While the past decade focused on the work habits and way of approach of millennials, this decade is going to be all about the generation Z. Generation Z is the population born between 1997 and the early 2010s. According to ZeroCarter, Gen Z makes upto 25.9% of the U.S population.

Though the workforce transitioned smoothly from baby boomers to gen x and to millenials, it is true that adapting to new practices and work approaches by the workforce from different generations has been challenging. With Gen Z, it is no different. As the generation that grew up with continuous access to the internet, 50% of Gen Z spends 10 hours a day online and is believed to be one of the most practical generations.

According to a survey by SHRM, Gen Z will account for upto 36% of global workforce by 2020. The survey also says that Generation Z prefers face-to-face interactions in the workplace and emphasizes on working harder and saving more money.

We predict that the challenge that HRs could face with gen z is being able to retain the talent. Because the gen z prefers face to face interactions, we predict that there is going to be a need for open communication channels where the Gen Z gets to interact with their managers and peers about their performance and other issues.

One way HRs can help is by creating a culture of regular feedback and continuous learning by digitizing basic HR processes like performance management, employee goal setting, employee feedback and learning and development.

Employee Wellness

Employees perform best when they are satisfied with their workplace and when they are valued for their work. In the past decade, many employees experienced burnout, job dissatisfaction and different mental health issues. We predict that in 2020, employee wellness and mental health awareness will play a vital role.

Employee wellness will become a priority and various workplaces are predicted to include onsite fitness centers, medical centers, employee counseling centers and child care units for their employees in 2020.

Demand For Work-life Balance

Work/ life balance is one of the most vital aspects of the corporate world. It is not clear what work/life balance actually signifies. It means different things to different people. For a few, it is about dividing one’s time between work life and home life effectively; and for others it is about being able to engage in self-care and personal development as they further their professional lives. Basically, it is about staying in control both professionally and personally and shence staying productive.

We predict that the workforce in 2020 will demand for work-life balance. Work-life balance not only helps individuals (in the sense that it gives us emotional fulfillment) but also increases the overall productivity of an organization.

Here’s what HRs can do to ensure work-life balance, implement an HR software in your organization. A web-based HR or employee management software doesn’t magically solve all your organization’s work-life balance problems. In fact, there’s no magic cure for it. A web-based HR software however is one of the many solutions that can help improve the work-life balance deficit in an organization.

Emphasis On Employee Experience

We predict that employee experience will be the primary focus in 2020 for organizations. Their practices and work processes will be refined and enhanced to suit their employees. More focus on workplace culture and employee engagement is predicted in 2020. Employees these days prefer co-working stations and flexible stations that allow them to stay productive.

Unlike previous generations, millennials and gen z look for more than just employee benefits and compensation in an organization to stay loyal to it. For these generations, it is important to understand how they are contributing to the bigger picture. Therefore, the emphasis on employee experience is predicted to be higher than that of the previous decade.

Focus On Inclusion

2020 is the year where most organizations are expected to be more inclusive in terms of disabilities, age, gender etc. It is predicted that the workforce will expect their organizations to uphold values and be socially responsible.

Everyone will want to be a part of a work culture that doesn’t discriminate or have bias based on gender, age, status, disability etc. One way for HRs to make their organizations more inclusive is to go the extra mile to make sure that they recruit workforce that represents different communities and makes everyone feel included.

Automation Of Managerial Tasks

Our next prediction is that the number of managers in an organization could drastically decrease. 2020 is predicted to be the year where most managerial tasks will be automated. It is predicted that organizations will start looking for digital replacements for tasks which were previously handled by managers.

Departments that handle databases and finance are said to transform their approach into a digital one. Various tasks and processes that are involved in HR are said to be setting foot into the digital world. Most organizations have already abandoned their paper-based performance management systems and started using a software for these tasks. Soon, various tasks in many other departments are also expected to be automated.