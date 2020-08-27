6 Ways To Love Yourself More

You are the most important person in your entire world. Remember that once and for all. You are the only person you’ll have to spend the rest of your life with. So, don’t you think it would be nice if you actually liked yourself and had a good relationship with your inner being?

WHAT DOES LOVING YOURSELF MEAN?

Imagine having only positive feelings and thoughts about yourself. That’s what self-love is all about. It’s one of the most powerful things you can do for self-improvement. It can fix things like low self-esteem and a strong need for validation from others. It may massively boost your confidence. It also means being freed from blaming yourself, regrets, accusations, and low self-esteem.

If you want to have good relationships with other people in the future, you do need to love yourself first. You deserve love from yourself. Remember, that as a human being you deserve all the best. Everyone does. It’s natural.

WHY IS IT SO HARD FOR YOU TO LOVE YOURSELF?

Since early childhood you’ve learned how to read, write, and calculate. You’ve been told to be obedient and humble. Yet, no one ever told you that self-love is so essential. And it can have a significant impact on the quality of your life in the future. Thinking about school times now, there is a lot more to learn than Maths and grammar. Especially learn more about yourself.

I know you may find it hard to talk or even think nicely about yourself. Most people consider it selfish. Especially after being taught their whole life to put others before themselves without considering their own needs.

But let me tell you something.

There’s nothing egoistic in self-love. It’s not only about caring about your own. It does benefit other people too. Once you’ve genuinely accepted and loved yourself you may be able to give more love to others.

HOW TO LOVE YOURSELF MORE?

Self-love isn’t something easy to achieve. It takes a lot of time and effort to get a better relationship with your human inside. It’s a long way that very few people decide to take.

But you’re not amongst them. If you’re reading this, I’m sure you want to become kinder to yourself. So, take the following steps and look deeply into what’s inside you.

1. Observe your thoughts about yourself. Let only positive thoughts stay in your mind. Don’t identify with any negative beliefs about yourself. They contribute to what you say about yourself and furthermore create your reality. You need to realize that you always get what you think about the most. Your feelings and emotions have a major impact on how your life looks like. So be careful about what you think!

2. Treat yourself like you treat your loved ones. Think of the closest people you’re surrounded by and how you treat them. I bet, you always try to be kind to them, listen to them, respect their feelings, support them. You never judge them. Now think how you treat yourself and compare it to relations with friends. Do you give yourself the love that you might give your best friends? Do you spend time with yourself and respect your needs? If not, change it. There’s no way you could get any love or compassion from others if all you have inside is hate to your own person. Treat yourself like you would treat your loved ones. You will see it’ll work miracles.

3. Explore your self-hate. All of us have some insecurities and it’s often kindness and compassion that we lack for ourselves. A lot of people are afraid to get to know the truth about themselves. If you don’t want to be one of them and you’re willing to find out what emotions are inside you, start journaling. It will help prioritize your problems, insecurities, fears, and concerns. When you have any problem, journaling can help you with identifying the cause of the trouble.

4. Start taking better care of your body. Think of your body as a temple, as some-body you love. Wear clothes you feel comfortable in. Eat healthy food that nourishes you. Exercise daily. Stop comparing yourself to others. Listen to your body. Do something that brings joy into your life, something you enjoy. When you feel like you need to take a rest, do it. Stop the negative self-talk and start eating and training for wellness.

5. Challenge yourself. How many times a day you do the same thing? Do you resort to the same activities? Do you actually realize that what makes you unhappy is a comfort zone that you’re in? When nothing is happening, you live day by day, then you can’t progress in any way. You’re losing your confidence. The best way to fix that misery, is to do something new, something you’ve never done before. Challenge yourself to do something you’ve always wanted but never had the courage to. Do something hard. You’ll see how those things will change your self-esteem.

6. Practice gratitude. It’s the easiest way to focus on good things in your life. Thank someone mentally, keep a gratitude journal, appreciate small things. Try to find at least 3 things you’re grateful for every single day. This practice will help you feel more positive emotions and improve your optimism.

Once you’ve truly loved yourself, everything around you will change. You’ll attract more positive people into your life. Your body and your environment will react positively to your change. Especially for love for yourself. The decision is for you to make. If you want to live a better life, then commit yourself to a change. Take a little step every day and you’ll see that your life will change immensely.