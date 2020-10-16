6 Ways to Improve Employee Engagement In 2020

Remote working is a new normal. In this article, we’ll discuss 6 employee engagement practices that will improve your employees’ productivity.

1. Give Employees a Sense of Belonging

What’s the best practice to keep employees engaged?

Giving your employees a sense of belonging is the best thing you can do. This practice is especially important since we are in the middle of the pandemic crisis.

Most of your employees will be working from a remote environment. While most of them find it comforting and flexible, eventually, a social circle catches up. The best thing you can do is to provide your employees with a sense of belonging. Encourage team-building exercises so that employees stay motivated.

For example, organize a fun hour once a week where your employees can get together. You can take the help of many remote working apps and organize fun games and quizzes etc.

2. Communicate Regularly

Communication is one of the best tools for employee engagement. As a team leader or head of the organization, it becomes your responsibility to create an open communication environment.

Remember that communication helps bring forward the difficulties faced by your employees and creates an atmosphere of transparency. Initiate a conversation and ask your employees to join in.

For example, organize a fun Friday or town hall session, where employees can suggest improvements in the organization and freely discuss ideas. Regular communication helps employees feel that their voice matters in the organization.

3. Define Your Channels of Communication

While communication is essential, it is also necessary for you to define proper channels of communication. This will provide the means for your employees to stay connected. Pick a tool that best fits in the needs of your organization.

For example, most companies encourage their employees to use Slack or MS Teams for everyday collaboration. You can look at the pros and cons of a tool and pick the one that aligns with your necessities. Alternatively, you can also use a tool like Asana or Trello to keep track of your employees’ daily work progress.

4. Encourage Peer-to-Peer Feedback

Peer to peer review and feedback are the best as they help highlight several details that are often missed by seniors. Since your employees carry out the actual execution of tasks, they are the best to share feedback about something.

You can use tools like SpringEngage or Bonusly to transfer reward points to employees or colleagues as an appreciation of their hard work. This helps in enhancing our company’s teamwork and motivation.

5. Role of HR in Engaging Employees

Engaging employees must be on the task list of your organization’s human resource department. Whether your employees are working on-site or from a remote environment, make sure your HR team prioritizes engagement.

For example, the HR department can organize Yoga and Zumba sessions and call a stand-up artist for a laughter-filled comedy session. Team building activities like these give employees something to look forward to at the end of the day. It also helps in busting stress and breaking the monotony of work.

6. Meaningful Goal Setting

How to get the most out of remote employees while you’re not watching them?

Every organization has goals to achieve. This is eventually passed onto employees in the form of targets. However, sometimes people continue to fail at achieving their goals. This situation occurs mostly because of setting unrealistic goals.

Understand how much you can do, where you stand right now, and what is expected of you. Based on these factors, carefully create a plan and then set your goals. This practice helps develop goals that are meaningful and achievable.

Article originally published at CustomerThink