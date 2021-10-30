6 ways to embrace your creativity

I think to some extent we’re all creatively blocked, which has a massive effect on your ability to be yourself and connect with your intuition. It’s the thing that gives you the confidence to be more you.

I’m not talking about art but self-expression through something creative.

As a result of feeling creatively blocked, I find certain aspects of running a business really hard even though it should be the most enjoyable part of it. Because if you don’t love it – why do it at all?

As a naturally creative person, I have a problem with the idea of having to fit our creativity into neat little boxes that we schedule in our diaries once a week for an hour. But we have to, don’t we?!

Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

Somewhere along the way this seriously important time for self-expression and mindfulness got lost, undervalued and abandoned in our daily lives. Whether it was writing a letter, sewing, reading, drawing, dancing, playing or listening to music, walking with a friend… it’s seen as a luxury, as something to do for fun when everything else is done – which it never is. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

We turn to prescribed classes, courses or sessions to guide our creativity because we need a fixed way to bring it back into our lives. If it’s paid for you can commit to it doing it.

⠀⠀⠀

I’m just curious why and how so many of us, myself included, lose touch with our creative side and don’t embrace the wonders of our own imagination more…

What have you lost touch with that you’d love to do again?

6 ways to free your creativity:

FOMO – 56% of people are afraid of missing something such as event news or social media updates. How often do you allow this to interrupt your flow? What ONE distraction are you prepared to give up? 24 hours in a day – We all have the same amount of time so why is it that some people can do more than others? Assess how you make use of time each day. How can you make room for white space to slow down and make time for reflection? Diarise ‘You’ time – Be alone with yourself, embrace the quiet and calm. Challenge yourself to do nothing. Time block your day – Plan short, specific goals and protect the time you set aside to achieve them, do them without distraction, you will be surprised how much you can do in 40 minutes when you aren’t interrupted. Attitude of gratitude – Make time at the start of your day to be thankful for what matters in your life. Charge yourself with mindful energy, purpose and confidence. Take a walk – Have you ever taken a no purpose ‘Wonder Walk’? A 20minute walk can declutter your mind and body and refresh your focus. It’s a liberating way to enjoy ‘white space’ in the outdoor green gym.

BUT a word of warning – don’t think this is about fitting more into your life. It’s about reorganising and making time to do what matters.

Look at your day, week and monthly diary. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

How full is your time? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

How much space can you see?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Is there too much going on? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Do you lack organisation (time management), overfill your own capacity (keep saying ‘Yes’), or are you addicted to distraction for things like social media to steal your productivity and your most valuable asset – your time?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

In Chinese art, the concept of white space is known as ‘designing the white’, to inspire thought and imagination. It’s a common term in art and design.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

White space is where the magic comes alive. It’s where you come alive.