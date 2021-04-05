6 Ways To Create Good Vibes In Your Workspace

With more and more people continuing to work, study, and stay at home these days, it’s more important than ever to make your home your sanctuary–a space that invites peace and flow. Here are 6 ways to create good vibes in your space:

PLAN IT OUT

Use a weekly planner to plan out your days each week. These can be store-bought planners or even bullet journals you design yourself. It should be easy and practical for you. Plan out each day’s tasks, weekly meal plan, a self care routine, and maybe even a motivational quote or theme for the week.

THINK INSIDE THE BOX

Don’t allow papers to pile up and become an unmanageable mess. Use boxes or bins that fit with your room’s aesthetic to help with paperwork storage. Make the bins easily accessible and keep documents separated within the bin if needed.

BRING SOME NATURE INDOORS

Plants produce oxygen so it’s important to have at least one live plant in your workspace. Houseplants like philodendron or succulents are great since they don’t need to be watered regularly. They add a great pop of green and keep the room feeling fresh. You could also have fresh cut flowers in a vase, but keep in mind that they would need to be replaced every week or so. A more economical solution could be realistic faux flowers in a simple white vase or jug.

CREATE A MEDITATION SPACE

Meditation has proven health benefits, such as a reduction in anxiety. It also promotes clear thinking. Having a space to meditate, first thing in the morning if possible, is a wonderful way to start your day off on the right foot. This could be as simple as a corner near a sunny window or space in the middle of the floor.

A SOFT PLACE TO LAND

For those days when work gets to be too much, taking a break from the computer or desk is much needed. If you have a small sofa or even a comfortable chair to move to during breaks, it will keep you from being tempted to turn back to the computer while trying to relax.

WHITE NOISE MAY ELIMINATE DISTRACTION

If you are one of those people who likes to have background noise while working, consider having white noise such as birds singing, ocean waves, or even coffee shop background noise playing while you work. Sometimes having some noise can blend into the background while keeping distracting thoughts at bay.