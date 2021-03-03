6 Ways a Creative Hobby Can Boost Your Career

Our careers take up a large percentage of our lives, and in many cases, we work more hours than we really should be.

Although we often feel guilty about spending time away from our work, statistics show that those who have a creative outlet outside the working arena will benefit from a boost in working performance.

Regardless of whether your day job is a dream career or not, you should always have something outside of work that you can focus your energies on. Hobbies can teach new skills, present new challenges and even help you channel any stress into something more positive.

In this blog, we’ll be covering six ways that a creative hobby can boost your career.

#1: Blowing Off Steam

Doing something creative and unrelated to what you do for a living is just a great way to relax, destress and take your mind away from the hectic nature of your career.

If you’re able to take your hobby outdoors, you’ll benefit from fresh air, a change of scenery, and a little exercise, all of which are well known to reduce stress.

By physically and mentally removing yourself from your day job pressures, you can come back feeling energised and recharged in time to concentrate on progressing your career.

#2: Brain Training

By undertaking a creative pastime and training your brain to solve problems and think in a less linear fashion, you can bring those newfound skills to the workplace.

Devising strategies, collaborating and solving problems are just a few of the things that can benefit when you can bring a more creative viewpoint to the table.

Ever heard the old cliché ‘you need to think outside the box’? Well, this is precisely what this refers to; when someone asks this of you, they’re really asking for you to think in a different and more creative way.

#3: Critical Thinking

Critical thinking is a core part of everything we do in life and every decision we make.

But just like we have to train our body to achieve peak fitness, we must also do so for the mind as well.

Taking up a new activity or learning something new will open your mind, so if there’s something that you are keen to learn more about or there are some skills in certain areas that you’d like to refine, you should select a hobby that could help to enhance your mental abilities.

Whether you’re looking to improve your focus and concentration by reading more or trying to improve your memory by learning a foreign language, there are a great many pastimes that will help sharpen your critical thinking skills.

#4: Building Confidence & Self-Esteem

Confidence and self-esteem are must-haves if you are keen to push on in your career. If you don’t belief in your own ability to move up the ladder and achieve your professional goals, it’ll be very difficult to convince others that you’re the right person for that next promotion or the one that can lead a team.

Try taking on a challenging hobby or taking your current hobby up a notch. For instance, if you’re interested in running, set yourself a goal of completing a marathon. If you enjoy yoga, look into going on an advanced retreat. If you enjoy making things, consider investing in some machinery to take your crafting to the next level.

As your skills at your chosen hobby begin to improve, you gradually begin to gain the self-confidence to take into other aspects of your life, because you’ve proven to yourself that you’re capable of meeting the biggest challenges.

#5: Self-Discipline & Time Management

Managing your time and utilising it effectively are essential aspects of any creative endeavour. Creativity may seem like it comes to some more naturally than others, but behind the scenes, a great deal of discipline and dedication is required to hone these skills.

When you’re spending time on your hobby, it’s important to put passion and devotion into your chosen craft, both of which are crucial elements if you’re excel in any working environment.

#6: You’ll Be a Happier Person

By having greater variety and creative outlets available to you, you’ll feel happier and more fulfilled.

Doing things you enjoy is an essential part of the human experience, and by selecting a hobby you love, you’re enriching your life both personally and professionally.