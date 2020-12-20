6 Tips to Involve Your Collaborators with Remote Work

With the number of Coronavirus cases increasing every day, companies around the world are organizing to provide work options for their employees to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Your employees will love working from the comfort of their homes without having to travel several miles. Remote work can even ease the burnout of your workers.

However, over a period of time, your remote employees may be less engaged due to a lack of physical interaction. When employees are not engaged, their productivity, satisfaction, and morale decrease. Here are some tips to improve your remote worker engagement:

Develop an open channel of communication so that your workers can speak with their peers and managers effectively.

Hold video conferences from time to time to facilitate face-to-face communication.

Set clear goals for your workers to help them work efficiently towards the success of your organization.

Appreciate and acknowledge the hard work of your employees when they work remotely.

Receive regular feedback and provide feedback to help your workers feel heard and stay focused.

Educate your managers on remote workforce management and make sure they have the tools they need to manage their teams effectively.

