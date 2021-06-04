6 Tips To Help Your Employees Thrive

Why not take advantage of a happy workforce? You want your employees to be on their best behavior, but everyone has bad days. When you keep them content and engaged in the workplace, they are more likely to perform well during those tough times where it’s easy for morale to go low. This will help both the employee as well as the company with increased productivity and less burn-out.

Along with the success of your company, happy employees are a major contributor to that. According to a study by the University of Warwick, they have 12% more productivity than their unhappy counterparts and bring in 20% more revenue because competition is struggling against them! Don’t take it from me, though; just look at how much this small change has done for these companies:

Amazon increased its output by 10% when managers were given happiness training on managing emotions during tough conversations. This resulted in an extra $6 billion dollars gained over five years time according to Forbes Magazine.

Lyft found out that happier drivers made 29 times as many trips per hour than those who weren’t so pleased to be driving around.

1. Show You Can Help Them Fulfill Their Dreams

Most companies don’t ask their new hires what they really want in life because it’s a thought that doesn’t usually cross the minds of management. But, if you put yourself in your employees’ shoes and try to understand why they’re joining this company, chances are there is something about your mission statement or culture/environment that resonates with them on some level. This leads to a more productive work-life balance later down the line.

2. Offer Growth Opportunities

The idea that stagnancy is the death of us isn’t a secret, it’s a fact. By offering professional and personal development opportunities within your organization, you show that you care about the people you work with and are committed to their growth. All of these opportunities don’t necessarily have measurable outcomes. It’s important to invest in your employees, and you can’t do that without spending time with them. If they want public speaking help, for example, it won’t matter if their presentations are improving or not as long as the people who will be listening think so.

3. Value Their Ideas And Uniqueness

By respecting individualism in the workplace, you will be able to better appreciate and understand more about how your employees work. If what they’re doing is successful for everyone involved with a project or task, then go ahead and express gratitude without criticism of any less conventional methods than others. But if their decisions don’t end up being as productive as desired – do not hesitate to openly communicate so you can find out where processes went wrong or why certain tasks were boring for an employee’s skill set.

4. Create A Positive Work Environment

The emotional well-being of your team is important. That’s why it’s essential for managers to know when their teams are feeling content or if they need a motivational speech about the company goals. There can be many factors that drive this outcome – such as how often you hear complaints about the work environment and whether employees feel like they’re working towards something more than just coming in each day and doing good work- so it’s always best to have a positive atmosphere where everyone feels valued for what he does on behalf of the company.

Apparently, more and more millennials are looking for a workplace that offers up-to-date technology.

Technology is so important to the business world nowadays. A Microsoft survey found 93% of them citing modern tech as one of their top priorities. It’s crucial that your company invests in new software and tech, such as Zendesk, for better customer service!

5. Push Yourself, So They’ll Know How Hard You’re Working

People often have the most energy and optimism when they are first hired, so it is important for management to keep them at their best. This can be accomplished by showing good examples of how people should behave in order to get ahead within your organization. Show the newest employees that you’re still pushing yourself on a daily basis even after being promoted from an entry-level position; this will motivate them not only because they want what you’ve achieved but also because it’s something achievable if they put in the effort themselves.

6. Trust Your Team

Hiring team members that play well with others is a great way to bring out the best in your people. When you decide not to micromanage, you’re sending the message that they have been entrusted by their manager and are assured of quality workmanship. As a result, employees will become stewards who think more like an owner because they feel confident about what was given them for care.