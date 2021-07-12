6 Tips to Create a Stress-Free Home Environment

We all suffer from a certain amount of stress in our life every day. From family to work, relationships to finances, and many other aspects of living in today’s world come with stressful moments, and most people can’t deal with this stress without having negative consequences.

However, going through too much stress can leave disagreeable physical and mental health effects and can cause:

Depression

Severe headaches

Lack of energy and losing focus

Lack of appetite and stomach problems

Increased risk of heart attack and high cholesterol

Stress can disrupt different health coping strategies. It’s important to deal with stress for both physical and mental health. However, by having a stress-free home environment and daily routines, we can live a healthy and stress-free living.

By stress-free, It doesn’t mean that we can eliminate stress from our life, but if you’re feeling stressed about your everyday problems, or having a stressful job, it’s important to have a stress-free home environment where you can relax at the end of the day.

1. Create a Relaxation Zone

It can be hard to find a space if you’re in the middle of busy family life, but it’s so highly important. Dedicate a room, a corner, or just a chair in your home to be your relaxation area. Add a cozy blanket or maybe a candle, and ensure no one from your family bothers you when you’re curled up there with a good book or a cup of tea spending personal time.

2. Choose Calming Colours

You probably didn’t consider how colors can affect your mood and stress levels when you were last redecorating, but some colors (the common ones) such as yellow and red can raise your blood pressure. To promote a calming atmosphere in your house, go for light shades of blue and green that help to improve relaxation and staying more focused.

3. Add Some Greenery

Spending time in nature can leave a hugely positive effect on your mood so it’s important to get out of the house and spend some in a park whenever you can. However, you can also bring nature inside your house with some pot plants, artwork, or photography of natural landscapes. A study reveals that just looking at a picture of beautiful scenery can lower our stress levels. You can even take a step further and design your house with a natural touch. There are some natural architectural designs that you can consider to turn your simple house into a natural miniature.

4. Remove the Clutter

Being surrounded by clutter can be a stressful environment. You’ll be amazed at how free and light you’ll feel after you remove all the clutter that’s weighing you down. Be bold and get rid of anything that you don’t use anymore or you don’t like. This can include clothes you’ve stopped wearing or some old books or electronics that aren’t used anymore. Donate these items to charity or simply sell them on eBay for some extra cash.

5. Make the Best Use of Natural Lighting

Getting enough sunlight is an overlooked, yet important factor in mental health. Lack of light in the winter season in different countries in the northern hemisphere can cause a type of depression called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). If your home is dark and gloomy, you might feel depressed, stress, or even worse. Avoid blocking the light from windows with blinds and heavy curtains in the daytime and consider using light bulbs that illuminate your room even at night.

6. Unplug From Time to Time

If you’re like most people, surrounded by different technologies in your home – televisions, mobile phones, computers, and several other gadgets. While all that technology can help you to relax at times, but it can also cause stress – especially when you feel pressured to keep checking your emails in the middle of the night. Unplugging your electronic devices and turning your mobile phone off at night will not only saves money but also helps to feel calm and relaxed.

Conclusion

Stress can be the biggest obstacle in our life, and neglecting that can cause serious health problems. With the tips mentioned above, you can create a stress-free home environment that’ll not only help you feel relaxed and more focused but also have some great effects on your life.