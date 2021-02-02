6 Practical Remote Interview Tips for 2021

Are you looking for remote interview tips? Or want to improve your interview process

In this article, you’ll discover six amazing remote interview tips.

1. Review Your Current Interview Process

If you’re shifting to remote interviewing, it’s a good time to re-evaluate the process you already have. Is it effective? Is it structured? What can you do better?

Most of the companies don’t have a dedicated hiring process. It’s not about meeting another person. Your process should allow candidates to move reasonably quickly through a clear sequence of steps that feels personal to them.

2. Create a Definitive Plan

Since you can’t go asking questions from desk to desk, you should formalize the hiring plan with your entire team. Start by asking the most relevant questions about the new hiring strategy and then work on them one by one.

Consider whether the candidate needs to go through pre-assessment or what communication channels do you need to have in place for conducting the interview.

3. Prepare Your Tech

The foundation of remote interviews is tech. This is one of the parts of the remote hiring process that will demand most of your attention.

Make sure you have a good internet connection, along with other nuances. Since internet issues are not new, also prepare yourself with an alternate mode of communication that you may need to use when there is a connectivity problem in the network. Try to test your equipment in advance to minimize such issues.

4. Choose an Undisturbed Space

Working from home can be quite an experience, especially when you have little children in your house. Make sure that you pick a quiet and undisturbed place of your residence to conduct the interview.

This will help you listen and understand the candidate in a much better manner. Also, ask the candidate to choose a quiet and well-lit environment for the interview.

5. Take Feedback After the Interview

Always take feedback after the interview. This way, you will learn from your experience and understand the areas where the remote recruitment process needs improvement. Prepare a survey and keep it simple.

For example, you can ask questions like how could the interviewing process be improved, or was the software or platform chosen for the remote interview convenient, etc.

6. Have a Back-Up Plan in Place

No matter how good your tech is or how many times you’ve tried and tested it, you cannot wholly rely on it during an interview.

To value your and your candidate’s time, it is best that you have a back-up plan in place. Whether you would like to switch to a voice call or a video call on WhatsApp, be prepared with the next possible set of actions, and also inform your candidate about them well in time.

Article was originally published at Springworks Blog