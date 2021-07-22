Morning prepares us to either be ready for creative ideas or to become numb and foolish, just trampling on our day. Some of us identify as “morning people” while others are not; Still, it doesn’t matter what time we wake up but what we do with that hour. Creative people live life in different ways, but perhaps none is more important than what they do in their morning hours.

Take Time to Pay Attention

Taking time for mindfulness in the morning is one of the most important habits that a person can adopt for his/her creative progress. Recent studies show that taking time to meditate makes people more creative and enhances mental clarity.

Specifically, “open watch meditation“—a meditation to clear your mind, not thinking about a single concept, person, or object, but being open to whatever happens in your mind—specifically conducive to creativity.

Be Offline

People have little time to focus and stay creative, so wasting that time on relatively carefree morning activities is a mismanagement of your time and creativity. Avoid tasks like checking emails or writing lists or memos and instead focus that precious time and attention on more rigorous and creative tasks that demand the best of you.

3. Be deliberate in your choices for the day.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs said that every day when he wakes up he looks in the mirror and thinks, “If today was the last day of my life, would I want to do what I’m supposed to do today? The answer was ‘no’ for too long, so he knew he would have to make a major change in his life. The intention may be as existentially deep as Jobs’ self-question, but it can also be as simple. Write down what you want to do for the day. If you take pride in the list and are happy with the direction your life is taking, you can rest assured that you are living as intended.

4. Exercise

Exercise stimulates creativity not only because it triggers endorphins and circulates blood in our brain, but also because it helps break the monotony of sitting and working, leading to more creative ideas. American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour plays an hour-long tennis match in New York City at 5:45 a.m. almost every morning. According to The Guardian, the Russian composer Tchaikovsky “estimated that he had to walk exactly two hours a day and that if he returned even a few minutes earlier, he would be in great misfortune.”

5. Create a Routine and Stick to It

No matter where you are in the world, try to keep the morning routine the same. Writer Haruki Murakami praised the virtues of morning continuity, writing: “Repetition is what becomes the key; it is a form of hypnosis. I hypnotize myself to reach a deeper state of mind. But, as As everyone who has made a New Year’s resolution knows, it’s relatively easy to create a routine or goal for yourself, but sticking to it is another story. In addition, dental professionals can determine specific health issues that may cause pain in your face, mouth, and jaw. They can refer you to an orofacial pain specialist who can help you understand this particular dysfunction and help you resolve it.

There are always excuses for breaking habits like getting a good night’s sleep, exercising in the morning, or being disconnected in the morning, especially when we’re on vacation or on a business trip, but breaking “once” habits is a slog. Which can erase the habits of creativity that we have worked hard to create.

6. Plan Your Morning the Day Before

Creating to-do lists and designing your morning routine before your alarm clock goes off can help you get out of bed and get up and get into your routine without wasting time. It also reduces the amount of analytical thinking we do in the morning, allowing us to think more abstractly and creatively. By spending some time figuring out a routine for the next week or two, we can spend our mornings hanging out instead of just getting up and running, trying to figure out what to eat or what we should be doing. With whom should I call or coordinate? Coming day.