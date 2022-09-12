Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Community

6 Lessons We Can Learn From Queen Elizabeth

September 8th- what a sad day for the world. It is amazing the impact that the death of Queen Elizabeth had on so many of us. I can picture her bright outfits and smiling face, reigning over the past 70 years. The Queen was admired by people of all ages. My teenage girls and their […]

Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Photo by &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/@mrmarkdejong?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Mark de Jong&lt;/a&gt; on &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/s/photos/queen-elizabeth?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Unsplash&lt;/a&gt;
Photo by Mark de Jong on Unsplash

September 8th- what a sad day for the world. It is amazing the impact that the death of Queen Elizabeth had on so many of us. I can picture her bright outfits and smiling face, reigning over the past 70 years. The Queen was admired by people of all ages. My teenage girls and their friends were very saddened by her death as well. She was the ultimate female leader- ahead of her time in so many ways while still remaining quite dutiful and traditional. No one can deny that the Queen enjoyed 96 years of a life well-lived.

I believe that we can all learn alot from her life in so many ways. Here are a few of my lessons and key takeaways:

  1. Remain Dutiful. The Queen pledged to serve her people and that’s exactly what she did for such a long time. She stuck to her word and was the ultimate role model and leader, never waivering in terms of her duties. Queen Elizabeth worked right up until the end with an unparalled work ethic. We can all take a cue from her drive and desire to serve others.
  2. Dress the part. The Queen was always dressed appropriately for every occaision. I can picture her colorful hats and suits brightening up many events and visits. There is something to be said about dressing for your role (or the role that you hope to get), and the Queen’s ability to do so is something that we can all take a lesson from.
  3. Suck it up. I’m sure that there were a lot of times when the Queen probably didn’t feel like attending a royal function, but did so anyhow out of loyalty and service. We should all take a few notes from her reliability. The next time that you feel like binging on a Netflix series instead of going to an event, think about the Queen and suck it up.
  4. Don’t forget to laugh. I’ve read many accounts of little jokes told by the Queen, and it seems that she really was quite funny. A sense of humor always helps you in life and the Queen used humor appropriately and often. You should, too.
  5. Stand by those you love. Despite the royal scandals and the typical drama that all families encounter, the Queen seemed to stand by her family, no matter what- still showing tough love as appropriate. This balance can be challenging, but she appeared to have it mastered.
  6. Remain grounded. I’m sure that it’s quite challenging to be a member of the royal family and still come off as down-to-earth, and yet, the Queen was able to do just that. We can all take a page out her book by remaining humble despite our successes.

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD, Author, Corporate Trainer, Business Mentor, Consultant at Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD, LLC

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD is an entrepreneurship coach, consultant, business mentor, corporate trainer (Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD, LLC) and author of Launch Your Inner Entrepreneur (McGraw Hill). She is also the host of Launch, a TV show which streams on Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku (D B TV), and an expert on Quora's Business, Education and Society spaces. Additionally, Charlene teaches business and entrepreneurship courses at UCONN and the University of Alaska, was selected as one of 150 Marketers to Follow by Rubicly, and is featured among other CEOs, influencers and celebrities on the BAM Network.

You might also like...

Elizabeth II and Mary Boleyn
Community//

MARY BOLEYN, CONTEMPORARY WORKING WOMEN, AND THE RISE OF THE UNDERDOG

by Katherine Fry
Community//

HOW TO FIGHT DISRUPTION WITH DISRUPTION

by Tony Saldanha
Community//

“5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”, with Barbara Linn Probst

by Ben Ari
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.