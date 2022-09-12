6 Lessons We Can Learn From Queen Elizabeth

September 8th- what a sad day for the world. It is amazing the impact that the death of Queen Elizabeth had on so many of us. I can picture her bright outfits and smiling face, reigning over the past 70 years. The Queen was admired by people of all ages. My teenage girls and their friends were very saddened by her death as well. She was the ultimate female leader- ahead of her time in so many ways while still remaining quite dutiful and traditional. No one can deny that the Queen enjoyed 96 years of a life well-lived.

I believe that we can all learn alot from her life in so many ways. Here are a few of my lessons and key takeaways: